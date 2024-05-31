SSAFA Borders secretary Neil Stevens, George Cessford, Ian Borthwick and Rob Parrish at the armed forces charity's third annual clay-pigeon shoot at Bisley at Braidwood, near Selkirk (Photo: SSAFA)

A clay-pigeon shoot at Bisley at Braidwood, near Selkirk, has raised £5,500 for the the Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen’s Families Association’s Borders branch.

More than 20 teams, from all over the Borders and beyond, took part in the armed forces charity’s third annual shoot at Bisley.

Grant Horsburgh, one of those participating, said: “It was another great day at Braidwood with some testing stands.

“It’s a well organised and run event in support of a worthwhile charity, and we’ll definitely be returning next year.”

Adrian Lucas, chairman of SSAFA’s Borders branch, added: “This was the third SSAFA Borders clay shoot at Bisley and it built further on previous years’ successes.

“The event is becoming a regular fixture in the diaries of the regular teams and attracting teams from further afield and therefore spreading the SSAFA name and our aims to more and more and over a wider area.

“We raised a significant amount of money for the veterans and families of those that we serve, all due the hard work of John Currie and volunteer Jane Dickson, our awareness team.

“It was their effort and alacrity that made the day such good fun and rewarding, with so many wonderful prizes from the raffle that followed.