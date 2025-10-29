Change of ride on way for Kelso motorbike champion Troy Jeffrey

Troy Jeffrey in action earlier this year (Photo: Flat Out Motorsport Photography)

Teenage motorcyclist Troy Jeffrey is celebrating after securing four championships for the second year running.

The Kelso 17-year-old won one of Fife’s Knockhill Motor Sports Club championships, their Scottish one, on an Aprilia RS 660 for Kilmarnock-based team Stiggymotorsport and another in-house one on his own Honda CB 500, breaking lap records he’d set on both bikes last year.

He also won East Lothian-based Melville Motor Club’s open and club championships.

Other highlights of his season included claiming a top-five place in August’s annual Steve Hislop Trophy race in memory of Chesters’ late two-time superbike champion of that name at East Lothian’s East Fortune track, placing fifth behind four riders on superbikes.

Another was being picked to represent Scotland in September’s revived Celtic Match races against Ireland, the Isle of Man and Wales and, as their top points-scorer, helping them win alongside fellow borderer Steve Kershaw.

Next year will see the teenager, an apprentice bodyshop worker and spray-painter at Cessford Motors at Morebattle, swap his Aprilia for a Yamaha R6 and competing in Formula Supersport.

Looking back over last term, he said: “The season couldn’t actually have gone any better for me.

“Both my bikes ran faultlessly really all season.

“I had a couple of minor offs but nothing too serious.

“I’m already looking forward to next season, when I will be stepping up to the Formula Supersport class, riding a Yamaha R6.”