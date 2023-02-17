Chance to check out Australian rules football in Borders

Borderer Jim Brosnan in action for Edinburgh Bloods (Pic: Richard Lundy Media)

The Edinburgh Bloods Aussie rules team are heading south for a training day in the region on Saturday, February 25.

The Bloods’ men’s and women’s teams will train at Tweedbank and Melrose, including at the latter’s Greenyards rugby ground, as part of their preparations for their upcoming seasons and to try to promote the sport.

Their head coach is Jim Brosnan, of Galashiels, and he’ll be overseeing the day’s activities.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing the team down here to showcase some of what the Borders has to offer,” he said.

“We have had great interest from current members to come down and we are also inviting anyone from the Borders who might be interested to come and get involved in the day to see what it’s all about.

“I know there is interest in the sport from men and women right across the region, so we would love to welcome some new faces along for the day.”

The Australian Football League Scotland season will kick off in mid-April and run through to late August.

Brosnan reckons the Borders offers potential for recruitment for the capital side’s two teams and could even host a club of its own one day, saying: “Why not?

“I think the summer season and the transferable skills to rugby and football and the brilliant social element mean there could be demand for a team down here if we can promote the sport.

“We have had plenty of people through the club who have picked up the game from other sports and have fallen in love with it.

“It’s a brilliant sport that caters for all shapes and sizes.

“No experience is necessary and we pride ourselves on being the most welcoming and inclusive club in Edinburgh. Come and see what it’s all about.”

Melrose’s Erin and Lindsay Maguire both play for the Bloods currently and up-and-coming Selkirk rugby prospect Monroe Job has also trained and played with them.

The Bloods compete in an AFL Europe tournament in Paris in April, and the Scottish national teams will take part in a cup contest in Germany in July.

