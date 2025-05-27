Championship rivals pay tribute to co-driver Dai Roberts following death in Jim Clark Rally crash

Co-driver Dai Roberts pictured with James Williams in 2022 (Photo: James Williams Rallying)

Borderer Garry Pearson and other British Rally Championship rivals have joined in the tributes being paid to co-driver Dai Roberts following his death in a car crash near Duns on Saturday.

​Roberts, 39, of Carmarthen, died in an accident while accompanying fellow Welshman James Williams as they contested round three of this year’s British championship, the Duns-based Jim Clark Rally, in their Hyundai I20 N Rally2.

That accident also left Williams, 27, of Cenarth, with injuries described by police as serious and he was taken to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment and led to the rally being abandoned.

Williams had gone into the weekend tied in sixth place with Pearson, 33, on the championship’s leaderboard on 15 points, 18 behind Northern Irish front-runner William Creighton.

Paying tribute to Roberts and wishing Williams well, Pearson and co-driver Hannah McKillop, of Newstead, posted: “It’s difficult to find the right words in moments like this.

“The entire rallying community is feeling numb as we remember one of the good guys.

“Dai, you were the fiercest of competitors and always up for the craic. You’ll be missed by us all

“We’re sending all our love and condolences to Dai’s family and wish James a speedy recovery.

“Thanks also to the emergency services, rescue teams, rally organisers and marshals for everything they do.

“Whatever you do today, savour it because life truly is too short.”

County Cork’s Keith Cronin, winner of last year’s Jim Clark Rally but not competing this time round and currently third in the championship’s standings on 30 points, and his co-driver Mikie Galvin posted: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of our competitor and friend Dai Roberts while taking part in the Jim Clark Rally.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the Roberts family on their immeasurable loss.

“Our thoughts are also with James Williams, to whom we wish a speedy and full recovery, and with the officials and emergency services who dealt with the incident.”

Roberts’ countryman Meirion Evans, fifth on the leaderboard at the moment on 18 points with co-driver Dale Furniss, posted: “It’s hard to know what to say – something like this hits hard and it still feels a bit numb – but there aren’t many like Dai, a proper co-driver, driver, decent footballer, all-round competitor and one of the most determined and strong people I have ever come across.

“My thoughts go out to the entire Roberts family and to James, Mark and their whole team.

“I would also like to wish James a speedy recovery.”

Championship officials have also issued a tribute, saying: “The British Rally Championship and the entire rallying community are mourning the loss of Dai Roberts, a hugely respected co-driver whose life was tragically cut short during the 2025 Jim Clark Rally.

“He was more than just an experienced name in the co-driver’s seat. A standout driver in his own right, Dai had a quiet, calming presence, along with a kindness and astounding knowledge that touched everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“He was a man deeply rooted in the sport, with a career spanning over 22 years at both national and international levels.

“His partnership with several talented drivers, including James Williams in recent seasons, was built not only on skill but on unwavering trust. Drivers and teams knew they could count on him. His timing was meticulous, his notes delivered with unshakeable calm and his attention to detail was second to none.

“Beyond the stages, it was Dai’s character that made him special. He was gentle, humble and unfailingly generous with his time, whether helping a newcomer find their feet or checking in quietly on a teammate after a tough day.

“To many, he was the soul of a service park – never loud but always present when it mattered.

“Dai knew all too well the fragility of life in motorsport, yet, despite such heartbreak, he continued. His love for rallying never dimmed and neither did his strength.

“He is survived by his family, including his wife Louise and children, who were the centre of his world. They and the wider rallying community continue to grieve not only for a competitor but a man who lived with fire in his belly, gave generously and left the sport better than he found it.

“Dai Roberts was, simply put, one of rallying’s good souls.

“His ferocious passion on the stages and quick wit and humour away from them will live on with his incredible legacy for years to come.

“The British Rally Championship extends its deepest condolences to Dai’s family and friends.

“The series aims to honour Dai’s legacy in the upcoming events.

“We also continue to support James Williams in his fight for recovery.”

This year’s British championship is scheduled to continue in August with Aberdeenshire’s Grampian Forest Rally.