Cedar Hill first past post for Borders trainer Sandy Thomson in £25,000 chase at Musselburgh

Ryan Mania riding Cedar Hill to victory at a previous meeting at Kelso (Photo: Kelso Races)

Cedar Hill, an eight-year-old brown gelding trained at Thomson’s Lambden Stables, was ridden to victory by Conor O’Farrell in the 3.15pm Bet365 Scottish Champion Handicap Chase, part of day two of a Scottish festival trials meeting at the East Lothian racecourse.

The 11/2 chance beat Nero Rock, trained by Staffordshire’s Jennie Candluish and with Sean Quinlan riding, by three lengths in the £25,000 three-mile race, one of seven on the card.

Thomson’s son-in-law Ryan Mania had been lined up to ride Cedar Hill, owned by Ray Green and Patricia Manclark, but was ruled out by a fall earlier on, riding Livelifetothemax for East Ayrshire trainer Mike Smith in the 2.05pm Bet365 Scottish Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, leading to O’Farrell being called up to take his place.

“He’s fine and was just a little bit shaken up,” said Thomson, adding: “I’m delighted with Cedar Hill as he has started to settle down.

“He’s done all his winning since coming to us at Kelso but there aren’t any more races for him there this season so it’s good to know he can operate elsewhere.”

That was Thomson’s second win in the space of a week as he was also first past the post with Donna’s Double on Tuesday last week at Newcastle, with Quinlan in the saddle, in the 1.30pm QuinnCasino Novices’ Hurdle, taking its £5,827 first prize.