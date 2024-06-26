​Carcaci Castle a winner for Borders racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson at Hexham

Ryan Mania in prior action on trainer Sandy Thomson's Carcaci Castle at Kelso (Pic: Alan Raeburn)

​Borders racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson was among the winners at Hexham’s meeting on Sunday.

​Carcaci Castle, ridden by Thomson’s son-in-law Ryan Mania, finished almost three lengths ahead of fellow Borders trainer Stuart Coltherd’s Findthetime in the 4.48pm First-Class Catering from Falcons Events Handicap Chase at 7/2 to claim its £6,152 top prize.

That was the eight-year-old bay gelding’s first win of the year, though he was a runner-up at Carlisle in February, and fourth all told, following two in 2022, both at Kelso, and one in 2021 at Bellewstown in Ireland’s County Meath.

In the saddle for Coltherd for that one-mile-seven-furlong race was his son Sam.

In the saddle for Coltherd for that one-mile-seven-furlong race was his son Sam.

Thomson’s Lambden stables, between Kelso and Greenlaw, also claimed two second places at the Northumbrian racecourse, with Parvos and Meetmeinthemorning, both with Mania as jockey too and both losing out to North Yorkshire trainers.

The former, a seven-year-old chestnut mare, was second to Adrian Keatley’s Belvedere Blast by half a length in the 4.18pm Jethro’s of Haltwhistle Cafe and Restaurant Handicap Hurdle and the latter, a seven-year-old bay gelding, was three-quarters of a length behind Brian Ellison’s Backbyjet in the 5.18pm Langley Castle an Award-Winning Hotel Handicap Chase.

Brian Hughes was in 15/2 chance Belvedere Blast’s saddle and Hawick jockey Craig Nichol rode 11/2 shot Backbyjet.

