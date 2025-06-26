Bronze medal for Gala Harriers youngsters at 2025’s Scottish Athletics U12 Superteams final in Dundee

Emily Cranston, Leo Rossmann, Connor and Amelie Wilson and Emily Cranston at Saturday’s national U12 Superteams final in Dundee (Photo: Gala Harriers)

Four Gala Harriers youngsters picked up a bronze medal at Saturday’s Scottish Athletics U12 Superteams final in Dundee.

The Galashiels club’s team of Connor and Amelie Wilson, Leo Rossmann and Emily Cranston made it through May’s regional heat at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre to earn their place at Dundee, competing against 33 other mixed teams of four in a 75m sprint, at long jump, turbo javelin and relay.

Rossmann was second in their long jump pool with a distance of 4.08m, 4cm short of Oscar Jesionowski’s winning effort for Inverness A. Connor Wilson was fourth with 3.90m, Cranston 11th with 3.60m and Amelie Wilson 19th with 3.26m.

Connor Wilson was fourth in his sprint pool in 11.27 seconds, almost half a second behind Jesionowski’s winning time of 10.80.

He was second in his javelin pool with a throw of 17.65m, Inverness A’s Gregor Cameron winning with 19.08 and Rossmann, Cranston and Amelie Wilson respectively placing third with 17.59, 12th with 12.08 and 14th with 11.37.

The Gala quartet were runners-up in their relay pool in 1:00.85, with Inverness’s A team of Litia Vukicea, Cameron, Louisa Arthur and Jesionowski winning in 57.50.

Finishing ahead of the Borderers’ tally of 1,421 points were Inverness Harriers’ A team, taking the gold medal with 1,442, and runners-up Giffnock North Athletics Club on 1,427.

Also competing were Inverclyde Athletics Club, Edinburgh Athletic Club, Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club, Springburn Harriers, Pitreavie Amateur Athletic Club, Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club, Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, Kilmarnock Harriers, Lasswade Athletic Club, Harmeny Athletic Club, Ayr Seaforth Athletic Club, Cumbernauld Amateur Athletics Club, Central Athletic Club, Musselburgh and District Athletic Club, Law and District Amateur Athletic Club, Shettleston Harriers, Whitemoss Amateur Athletics Club, Airdrie Harriers, North Ayrshire Athletics Club and Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club.