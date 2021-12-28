Breaking the Ice hoping for fourth win in row at Kelso Racecourse

Ryan Mania riding Cedar Hill at a previous meeting at Kelso (Photo: Kelso Races)

The six-year-old bay gelding’s previous hat-trick of first-place finishes came over nearly three miles but he’s dropping back a furlong for the £18,000 Children’s Immunology Trust Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

His Cumbrian trainer George Bewley, based near Appleby, said: “He’s had a remarkable year as he also won at Cartmel and Perth in July.

“The improvement in his form has been tremendous as that first win came off a mark of 76 and he’s now gone up to 109.

“He’ll tell us when he needs a break as he’s been on the go since May, but he’s showing no signs of stopping yet.

“He likes to be up there bowling along near the front and my son Jonathon, whose been his jockey for the three Kelso wins, says he has the speed to cope with the shorter distance.”

A strong field for the 1.52pm contest also includes Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson’s top-weight Overcourt, just a neck behind Breaking the Ice earlier this month, being ridden by Ryan Mania and Sounds Russian, a teen-length winner for North Yorkshire’s Ruth Jefferson on just his second spin over fences at Sedgefield in County Durham 26 days ago.

Thomson’s three-time course and distance scorer Cedar Hill returns to his local venue to compete in the £15,000 Visit Kelso in 2022 Handicap Chase.