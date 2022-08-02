Boxing star Megan Reid defeated at Commonwealth Games

Reid, 32, who was raised in Duns but now lives in East Lothian, lost to England’s Gemma Paige Richardson in a unanimous points decision in their three-round women’s over 57kg-60kg lightweight round of 16 contest at the NEC.
Reid is the only female fighter in the Scotland squad, with the other eight team members and coaches all male.
Away from the boxing ring, she serves in the British Army Royal Logistics Corps (RLC) as a communication specialist.
The Leith Victoria fighter’s partner Sophie is currently expecting their first baby this month.