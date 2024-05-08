Borders’ young athletes top Forth Valley league after seven wins in first round

Team Borders' Annabelle Stewart, Lucy Scott, Rachel Grant and Robyn Lees at Grangemouth last Thursday

​The Borderers, aged from ten to 15, are on 541.5 points, putting them in pole position, ahead of second-placed Edinburgh Athetic Club, prior to round two at Livingston in June and August’s final back at Grangemouth.

Their 33 competitors returned home with seven gold medals.

Lewis Knox won the under-15 boys’ javelin contest with a throw of 28:55 and was second in the U15 boys’ 80m hurdles in 15.8.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matilda Lee was fourth in the under-11 girls’ 100m in 15.8 seconds and Connor Wilson was third in the boys’ version in 15.4.

Lee won both the under-11 girls’ long jump with a distance of 3.47 and 800m in 2:50.9.

Wilson was third in the U11 boys’ long jump with 3.36, with Leo Rossmann second on 3.44.

Connor Davidson was second in the U11 boys’ 800m in 2:43.2.

Lucy Scott was second in the under-13 girls’ 100m in 14.5, with Rachel Grant fifth in 15.2.

Rokas Matiukas and Mackenzie Noble finished first and second respectively in the U11 boys’ shot-put with 5.52 and 5.10.

Kacie Brown won the under-15 girls’ javelin with 19.21 and Olivia Lunn was third with 14.69.

James Cockburn was runner-up in the under-15 boys’ 100m with 12.5.

Holly Craig won the U13 girls’ javelin with 18.55 and was second in the 800m in 2:42.6, that race being won by Rosa Mabon in 2:40.8.

Magnus Church was third in the U13 boys’ shot-put with 6.10.