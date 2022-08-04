Borders will host Tour of Britain stage featuring 18 top cycling teams

Past action from the prestigious Tour of Britain series (Pic by SWpix.com)

The 18th edition on the UK’s most prestigious race begins in Aberdeen on Sunday, September 4 and culminates with what promises to be a spectacular finale on the Isle of Wight eight stages later on Sunday, September 11.

The second most successful team in modern race history - INEOS Grenadiers – will look to go one better than the 2021 Tour, in which young British star Ethan Hayter placed second overall.

While Movistar (lining up for their ninth consecutive participation), Team DSM (who first competed in the race in 2006) and Israel – Premier Tech (third start in as many editions) are regulars at the Tour, BORA – Hansgrohe will return to the race for the first time since 2014.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three months after their women’s team competed in their first edition of the Women’s Tour, the Tour of Britain’s sister race, Uno-X Pro Cycling Team, will make their debut in the UK’s leading men’s cycling event.

This will also welcome the Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB team from Belgium for the first time.

Having impressed in 2021, most notably when Robin Carpenter became the first American to win a stage of the race, Human Powered Health will return to the Tour in September. They will be joined by Bardiani CSF Faizanè, competing in their 10th edition of the race; Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise, whose involvement with the Tour stretches back to the first modern edition in 2004; and Caja Rural - Seguros RGA, returning for their third start.

The other six teams consist of a Great British national squad, the country’s four leading domestic squads (Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling, Saint Piran, TRINITY Racing and Wiv SunGod) and Team Qhubeka.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, said: “As ever we’re excited to welcome those teams competing in the Tour of Britain to the UK’s biggest bike race.