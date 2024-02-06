Borders wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn sets new world record at UAE meeting
The Gordon 28-year-old broke the T53 1,500m world record on Monday with a time of 3:07.53.
That same race saw a new personal best set by fellow Scot Melanie Woods, also coached by Rodger Harkins.
Kinghorn’s world record over 1,500m followed a British one over 800m set on Sunday with a time of 1:41.50.
A Scottish Atletics spokesperson congratulated the Borderer on that double success, saying: “Well done to our 2023 para athlete of the year and coach Rodger Harkins.”
Kinghorn is among 291 athletes from 38 countries competing at this year’s Sharjah meeting, the 12th.