Borders wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn sets new world record at UAE meeting

Borders wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn celebrating her successes at this week's Sharjat international open para athletics forum in the United Arab Emirates

The Gordon 28-year-old broke the T53 1,500m world record on Monday with a time of 3:07.53.

That same race saw a new personal best set by fellow Scot Melanie Woods, also coached by Rodger Harkins.

Kinghorn’s world record over 1,500m followed a British one over 800m set on Sunday with a time of 1:41.50.

A Scottish Atletics spokesperson congratulated the Borderer on that double success, saying: “Well done to our 2023 para athlete of the year and coach Rodger Harkins.”