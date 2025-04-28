Borders wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn getting sport in act again at London Marathon after taking time out

Wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn at a press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Borders wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn contested her first marathon for seven years in London on Sunday, marking her return to competition after taking time out ahead of this year’s World Para Athletics Championships in India in September and October.

The Gordon 29-year-old’s first London Marathon appearance ever was blighted by wheelchair issues, however, forcing her to settle for 28th place overall and seventh in her women’s T53 class in a time of 1:46:54.

“I had a technical issue with the wheels in my chair and a problem on the left side,” she revealed afterwards.

“As a result, my left arm was working twice as hard as my right, so my left is absolutely knackered now.”

That was over 12 minutes behind the time of 1:34:18 clocked by Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner for first place in their class but Kinghorn was more concerned about getting back into the swing of things than challenging for a podium place as she took on her first 26-plus-mile race since a fourth-placed finish at 2018’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

“That had put me off, and this time I was clear that I wanted to try and enjoy it a bit more,” she said.

“I managed to do that, enjoying the crowds and chatting to one or two other athletes.

“I was super-excited to be competing in the London Marathon for the first time.

Borders wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn with David Weir and Eden Rainbow-Cooper at a press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“I was doing it as a challenge for myself and to enjoy the experience of racing in front of a home crowd.

“I wasn’t putting any pressure on myself to finish in a particular place, just to push myself to see how well I could do.”

Though Kinghorn hadn’t taken part in the English capital’s senior marathon previously, its junior version in 2012 was her first race as a para-athlete and she credits her second-placed finish back with spurring her on to further successes such as winning a gold medal, for the 100m T53, and four silvers – for 400m, 800m, 1,500m, and 4x100m universal relay – at last year’s Paralympic Games in France.

“I have the best memories of competing in the Mini London Marathon and it's one of the reasons I fell in love with wheelchair racing,” she recalled.

Sunday’s race was also about trying to get back a competitive mindset after taking a break from sport including getting married in January to Callum Aitken, her partner for the last six years, in Dunbar in East Lothian, followed by a honeymoon in the Maldives.

“I love the training but I put myself under too much pressure when it comes to racing,” said the former Earlston High School pupil, now based in Cheshire.

“I get so nervous before races – it’s like my central nervous system is under attack – and I lost the enjoyment in competing. I’m not a naturally competitive person.

“This was about getting that enjoyment back and I think London was the perfect place to do it.

“The atmosphere is like nothing else and nobody expected much of me as I’m a sprinter first and foremost, so I could just enjoy it. It’s all part of focusing on myself a bit more.

“Sometimes as an athlete it’s hard to admit you need time off. I’m still training twice a day six days a week but I needed a break.

“Getting married and being away for three weeks helped me re-evaluate and get my priorities in order.

“Callum doesn’t work in sport, so we have something different to talk about – it’s a great escape.

“He’s been helping me train, which has been a great way to spend time together. I dropped him when he was on the bike the other day and that made me feel like I might be ready.”