Borders wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn getting sport in act again at London Marathon after taking time out
The Gordon 29-year-old’s first London Marathon appearance ever was blighted by wheelchair issues, however, forcing her to settle for 28th place overall and seventh in her women’s T53 class in a time of 1:46:54.
“I had a technical issue with the wheels in my chair and a problem on the left side,” she revealed afterwards.
“As a result, my left arm was working twice as hard as my right, so my left is absolutely knackered now.”
That was over 12 minutes behind the time of 1:34:18 clocked by Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner for first place in their class but Kinghorn was more concerned about getting back into the swing of things than challenging for a podium place as she took on her first 26-plus-mile race since a fourth-placed finish at 2018’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.
“That had put me off, and this time I was clear that I wanted to try and enjoy it a bit more,” she said.
“I managed to do that, enjoying the crowds and chatting to one or two other athletes.
“I was super-excited to be competing in the London Marathon for the first time.
“I was doing it as a challenge for myself and to enjoy the experience of racing in front of a home crowd.
“I wasn’t putting any pressure on myself to finish in a particular place, just to push myself to see how well I could do.”
Though Kinghorn hadn’t taken part in the English capital’s senior marathon previously, its junior version in 2012 was her first race as a para-athlete and she credits her second-placed finish back with spurring her on to further successes such as winning a gold medal, for the 100m T53, and four silvers – for 400m, 800m, 1,500m, and 4x100m universal relay – at last year’s Paralympic Games in France.
“I have the best memories of competing in the Mini London Marathon and it's one of the reasons I fell in love with wheelchair racing,” she recalled.
Sunday’s race was also about trying to get back a competitive mindset after taking a break from sport including getting married in January to Callum Aitken, her partner for the last six years, in Dunbar in East Lothian, followed by a honeymoon in the Maldives.
“I love the training but I put myself under too much pressure when it comes to racing,” said the former Earlston High School pupil, now based in Cheshire.
“I get so nervous before races – it’s like my central nervous system is under attack – and I lost the enjoyment in competing. I’m not a naturally competitive person.
“This was about getting that enjoyment back and I think London was the perfect place to do it.
“The atmosphere is like nothing else and nobody expected much of me as I’m a sprinter first and foremost, so I could just enjoy it. It’s all part of focusing on myself a bit more.
“Sometimes as an athlete it’s hard to admit you need time off. I’m still training twice a day six days a week but I needed a break.
“Getting married and being away for three weeks helped me re-evaluate and get my priorities in order.
“Callum doesn’t work in sport, so we have something different to talk about – it’s a great escape.
“He’s been helping me train, which has been a great way to spend time together. I dropped him when he was on the bike the other day and that made me feel like I might be ready.”
