Borders wheelchair athlete Samantha Kinghorn clocks two new personal bests

Samantha Kinghorn winning the Vitality London women's 10,000m wheelchair road race earlier this month (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Paralympian clocked 16.11 for 100m and 28.50 for 200m, both those times being faster than the current T53 world records for those distances. Because the event was not approved by the World Para Authority, Kinghorn’s times can’t be ratified as new global records, however.

The 26-year-old, coached by Rodger Harkins, last got best times at 100m and 200m in 2017 but has now taken 0.10 and 0.11 of a second respectively off those previous bests.