Borders under-20 Isla Paterson goes for gold at Scottish Athletics’ 2025 cross-country championships at Falkirk

Paterson clocked a time of 28:19 to finish 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Millie McClelland-Brooks, of Greenock’s Inverclyde Athletics Club, in the under-20 women’s race over 7.6km, contested by a field of 50.

“It’s the best win of my career after being silver medallist last year and I am so happy with the run,” she said.

Paterson is currently studying sport and exercise science at Leeds Beckett University and being coached by Laura Weightman, a 1,500m finalist at 2012 and 2016’s Olympics, with help from her former coach at the Galashiels club, Neil Renton.

“I am now based in Leeds and coached by Laura Weightman but I’ve had so much help through the years from Neil Renton and he’s still helping me now,” she explained.

Her gold medal was her club’s first at cross-country’s Scottish championships since one won by Alice Haining as an under-13 back in 2006.

Moorfoot Runners’ Thomas Hilton was sixth out of a field of 61 for the under-20 men’s race at Callendar Park in 25:00, just over half a minute behind winner Logan Beagley, of Central Athletic Club.

Paterson was one of two runners for Gala to manage top-ten finishes, the other being Kirsty Rankine, eighth in a field of 66 for the under-17 girls’ race, her highest placing so far at the event, in 23:29.

Top-20 placings were also notched up by under-13 Molly Trewartha, 13th out of a field of 115 for her 3.4km race in 13:49; under-15s Seb Darlow and Gregor Adamson, respectively 14th in 15:10 and 15th in 15:17; under-17s Ava Richardson and Archie Dalgliesh, 17th in 24:18 and 19th in 20:26; and over-40 Sara Green, 16th senior woman and second veteran in 39:17.

Also representing Gala in the under-13 girls’ race were Holly Craig, 43rd in 14:45, followed by Annabelle Stewart, 50th in 14:55, and Freya Ainslie, 57th in 15:02, along with Teviotdale Harriers Rosa Mabon, Freya Walker and Amber Smith, respectively 32nd in 14:28, 119th in 16:21 and 154th in 19:16; and Moorfoot’s Emma Moran, 78th in 15:29, with her clubmate Torin Urie placing 49th in the boys’ version in 13:49.

Other Borderers among the field of 109 contesting the 4.3km under-15 girls’ race were Moorfoot’s Isabella Moran, Thea Harris and Eala Mackay, respectively 18th in 17:20, 38th in 18:06 and 74th in 19:53, and Gala’s Kacie Brown, 62nd in 19:08.

A field of 111 for the 4.3km under-15 boys’ race also included Moorfoot’s Rory Pretswell, Lewis Riddell and Murray Learmond, 40th in 16:08, 87th in 17:46 and 107th in 19:35; Gala’s Bryn McRee, 79th in 17:15, and Cameron Tunmore, 103rd in 19:06; and Teviotdale’s Greg Watson, Alfie Walker and McLaren Welsh, 78th in 17:13, 104th in 19:09 and 109th in 20:56

Also among the 66 runners taking part in the under-17 girls’ 5.9km race were Teviotdale’s Jessica Smith, 51st in 28:11, and Gala’s Jaidyn Brown, 60th in 29:46, with the field of 93 for the boys’ version including Gala’s Oliver Hastie, 38th in 21:33, followed by Matty Fleming, 76th in 24:07, and Sam Robertson, 77th in 24:09.

Other Borderers among the 286 entrants for the 10km senior ladies’ race were Gala’s Katie Rourke, 34th in 40:37; Katy Barden, 38th in 40:52; Julie Johnstone, 147th in 48:35; and Lisa Dalgliesh, 192nd in 51:54; plus Teviotdale’s Morag Michie, 230th in 54:46; and Ann Aitken, 280th in 1:07:26.

Gala over-40 Darrell Hastie was first veteran out of a field of 637 for the senior men’s race over the same distance, placing 43rd overall, in 33:38.

Also running were his clubmates Gary Trewartha, 212th in 39:13; Iain Stewart, 236th in 39:48; Tim Darlow, 346th in 42:59; Francis McElroy, 363rd in 43:32; Simon Adamson, 375th in 43:50; James Dennison, 381st in 43:57; Sinclair Hill, 421st in 45:12; and Neil Christie, 536th in 48:51; as well as Teviotdale’s Greg Walker, Andrew Gibson and Scott Watson, 155th in 37:29, 320th in 42:08 and 491st in 47:18.

