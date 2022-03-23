Borders under-16 girls' team praised for third-place finish at Scottish club cup finals
Fjordhus Reivers’ under-16 girls’ team have been praised by club head coach Janet Jack for claiming third place at the Scottish Hockey Girls’ Club Cup finals in Edinburgh on Sunday.
“The experience of playing through the pool stages and making it to finals day of the Scottish Hockey U16 Girls’ Club Cup will have created fantastic memories for this incredible group of young players,” said Jack.
“Not one player could have worked harder or given more on the pitch on Sunday participating in the semi-final and third/fourth-place play-off.
“Every one of this squad played a huge part in putting the Fjordhus Reivers’ brand on the map.
“Third place in Scotland is an excellent result for the girls and the club, scoring 24 goals and conceding only three throughout their campaign.
“These girls are truly amazing. Their effort and attitude, having each others’ backs and doing it for the team were second to none.
“Their willingness to learn and develop throughout the season and their trust in the process has been exceptional.”
The Tweedbank-based team lost their semi-final against Edinburgh’s Grange Hockey Club, eventual winners of the cup, 2-0.
That defeat led to a play-off for third place against Dundee’s Grove Menzieshill Hockey Club, beaten by Edinburgh’s Watsonians in their semi-final, and the Borderers won that one 2-0.
Eve Rathie netted first to put Reivers 1-0 ahead and Izzy Molyneux shovelled the ball over the line later on to see her team double their lead.