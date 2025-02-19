Borders triple-jumper Henry Clarkson goes for gold at student championships

Triple-jumper Henry Clarkson at Sheffield on Sunday

Borders athlete Henry Clarkson returned to a track he’d struck gold at five years prior to vie for the title of top triple-jumper amongst Britain’s university and college students again on Sunday and repeated that feat.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A part-time postgraduate course he’s taking remotely at Cardiff Metropolitan University qualified trainee dental technician Clarkson to compete at this year’s British Universities and Colleges Athletics Championships at the weekend for the first time since 2020.

The Peebles 25-year-old had temporarily given up athletics in the interim but a wish to complete unfinished business and return to competitive sport prompted him to link up again with former jumps coach Linda Nicholson, also based in Peebles, and he’s now back in the kind of form required to compete at top level in triple-jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarkson, Scottish champion at triple-jump for the last two years, returned to the indoor track at Sheffield at the weekend looking to follow up the jump of 14m 98cm that won him a gold medal there in 2020 as a Loughborough University student and outdid his previous effort by 39cm.

Henry Clarkson competing for Great Britain at triple-jump at August 2019's British Athletics Championships at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium (Photo by Matt Lewis/British Athletics)

Not only did his jump of 15m 37cm take the title off Loughborough’s Jordan Aki-Sawyer, forced to settle for second place with an effort of 15m 26cm, followed by Michael Alajiki in third place on 15m 8cm.

Clarkson continues his revived pursuit of further medals south of the border this coming weekend in Birmingham at his sport’s British championships.

​