Borders trio named in Scotland squad for 2019 Rugby World Cup

Three players from the Borders have been named in the 31-man squad who will represent Scotland at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Jedburgh Scrum-half Greig Laidlaw was one of the first players announced by Head Coach Gregor Townsend at Linlithgow Palace today.

The 33-year old, who has 68 international caps and plays his club rugby in France for Clermont Auvergne, will not captain the side though with that honour going to Edinburgh Hooker Stuart McInally.

Hawick Fullback Stuart Hogg was out shortly after Laidlaw to the surprise of no one.

The 27-year old joined Exeter Chiefs from Glasgow Warriors in the summer and has been a part of two British & Irish Lions tours.

Since making his international debut in 2012 he has represented his country 67 times remaining a constant stand out performer and firm fan favourite.

Completing the trio of Borderers is fellow Hawick native Darcy Graham.

The Winger, like Hogg, is a former Hawick RFC player and now plays his club rugby with Edinburgh.

The 22-year old earned his first cap off the bench against Wales last November and scored a brace against England in the following years Six Nations in Scotland's famous 38-38 draw at Twickenham.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday, September 20 with Scotland's first match coming on Sunday, September 22 as they face Ireland at the International Stadium Yokohama.

That game kicks off at 16:45 in Japan, 8:45am local time.