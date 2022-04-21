Borders triathlon series returns after two years off

Award-winners at Sunday's Live Borders triathlon series sprint (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Galashiels Swimming Pool hosted the first event of the series’ 2022 season, attracting a turnout of almost 200 over Saturday and Sunday, with further meetings in Eyemouth, Kelso and Peebles to follow.

Three options were on offer – come-and-tri, junior and sprint.

The first saw 20 competitors take on a 400m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run, and Sam Heward was first to finish in 43:59.

The first female finisher was Katie Scott, crossing the line fourth overall in 48:52.

Next was the junior event, with more than 70 youngsters competing.

In the class for eight-year-olds, Rhuari Toole was the first boy in 9:19 and Abigail Brooke the first girl in 12:23.

In the category for those aged nine or 10, Branna Kenny won in 15:09, 30 seconds ahead of her brother Seamus, joint first male along with Eddie Niven in 15:41.

It was another family affair in the class for youngsters aged 11 or 12, with Charlie Lyne first back in 19:38, four seconds ahead of twin sister Olivia in 19:42. Branna and Seamus Kenny’s big sister, Morven, finished third.

Jai Diddee was winner in the category for teenagers of 13 or 14 in 25:21, and Katy Otterson was first female finisher in 26:17.

Theo Cunningham finishing won the class for athletes aged 15 or 16 in 26:14 and Mili Diddee, Jai’s sister, was first female finisher in 27:14.

Sunday’s sprint event saw 85 competitors go the distance by completing a 750m pool swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run.

Veteran Iain Veitch notched up the fastest cycle and run of the day en route to victory in 1:03:32.

Alice Loudon was the first woman over the line, also recording the fastest run, in 01:12:23.

Lynne Lauder, one of the two-day event’s organisers, said: “Everyone was so pleased to be back, and it was great to see previous competitors coming back and supporting the new series.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We had people doing their very first triathlon and also some seasoned triathletes taking part in their first event since the pandemic after a two-year break.

“We hope that the success of the Galashiels event will help boost the remaining events in Eyemouth, Kelso and Peebles.

“We must say a huge thank-you for the 30-plus volunteers who came and helped us run arguably the best event we have ever done.”

The series now moves on to Eyemouth for come-and-tri and sprint events on Sunday, June 19.