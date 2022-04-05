Borders trainers win three out of seven races at Kelso this week

Jet Legs, ridden by Jedburgh jockey Callum Bewley for Cumbrian trainer Martin Todhunter, finished second in Kelso's first race of the day at 1.50pm (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Lissen to the Lady was guided to victory in the 2.25pm Ladies’ Day Dress Spectacular Handicap Hurdle by Bonchester Bridge jockey Joanna Walton, her fourth success on the eight-year-old bay mare, trained by Forster at her Halterburn Head yard, following previous wins at Carlisle in April 2021 and Kelso last May and February this year.

That was Forster’s second win in a matter of weeks, having notched up a victory at Sedgefield in County Durham last month with Ashjan, ridden by Edward Austin.

She was delighted to see the 4-1 second favourite finish first to claim a top prize of £4,520, saying: “She’s amazing and handled the ground very well.

Masked Crusader won the first race of the day, at 1.50pm, for Cheshire trainer Donald McCain Jr, with Brian Hughes riding (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“It’s always good to have a winner just down the road.

“Jo knows her so well and they are a great team.”

Forster wasn’t the only Borders trainer among this week’s winners at Kelso as Hawick’s Ewan Whillans and Selkirk’s Stuart Coltherd also had cause for celebration.

Five-year-old grey gelding Rocky Hill, a 33-1 outsider with Craig Nichol riding, won the last of the day’s seven races, the 5.15pm Ladies’ Day 29th May Open National Hunt Flat Race, for Whillans.

Lissen to the Lady, trained by Yetholm's Sandy Forster and ridden by Bonchester Bridge's Joanna Walton, won Kelso's second race of the day, at 2.25pm (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Chase debutant Hidden Commander, a seven-year-old bay gelding sent off as 2-1 favourite, took pole position in the 3pm Ladies’ Day After-Party Handicap Chase for Coltherd, with Sean Quinlan in the saddle.

Fife handler Nick Alexander and Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn notched up a first-place finish with Travail D’Orfevre in the 4.10pm Manners le Garcon d’Or Handicap Hurdle, taking its £4,520 top prize, and Bavington Bob scored his fifth success of the season in Monday’s feature race, the 3.35pm Borders Carers’ Trust Handicap Chase, for Northumberland’s Ann Hamilton, with Brian Hughes riding, picking up £7,407 prize money.

The day’s other races, the 1.50pm Book Now for Ladies’ Day Novices’ Hurdle and 4.45pm Brewin Dolphin Buccleuch Cup, were won by 1-14 favourite Masked Crusader and 11-8 pick Takethepunishment respectively.

Kelso’s next meeting, the second last of the season, is on Wednesday, May 4, with the first of its seven races setting off at 2.10pm. Tickets cost from £16. For details, go to https://www.kelso-races.co.uk/

Jockey Sean Quinlan, winner of Kelso's third race of the day, at 3pm, for Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd on 2-1 favourite Hidden Commander (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hidden Commander winning Monday's third race at Kelso for Selkirk's Stuart Coltherd (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick jockey Jamie Hamilton finished second on Gun Merchant for Denholm trainer Alison Hamilton, his aunt, in Monday's 3pm race at Kelso, won by Hidden Commander (Photo: Bill McBurnie)