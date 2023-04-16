Corach Rambler, ridden by Derek Fox, winning Saturday's Grand National at Merseyside's Aintree Racecourse (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

80/1 outsider Hill Sixteen, a ten-year-old bay gelding ridden by Thomson’s son-in-law Ryan Mania, sustained a fatal injury in a fall at the first fence at the Merseyside race meeting and Thomson claims a 14-minute hold-up caused by a protest at the track was responsible.

“It's not good,” the Kelso trainer told the Racing Post. “He got absolutely hyper.

“They haven’t got a bloody clue what they’re doing.

“He just didn’t take off at the first fence. He got so hyper because of the carry-on.

“He’s jumped round here twice and never had any bother. I don’t know when he last fell.

“I know how ignorant these people are and they haven’t got a clue. They just cause more problems than they ever solve.”

Co-owner Jimmy Fyffe said: “I am absolutely gutted, especially for Sandy and all his team and all the family. It was heartbreaking.

“He could be in a field running about and you can lose a horse. The horses get looked after so well by all trainers. I’ve been in all the stables that I’ve got horses at and they are looked after like kings.

“They have a great life. They love running so I’ve not got any qualms with staying in this game.”

Hill Sixteen had raced over the National’s fences twice before, finishing as runner-up in the 2021 Becher Chase with Hawick’s Craig Nichol riding and seventh in the same race in December with Mania in the saddle.

Dickon White, north-west regional director for the Jockey Club said: “Hill Sixteen was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during the Grand National but sadly sustained a fatal injury.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”

Hill Sixteen was one of three horses to die during the three-day meeting, the others being Dark Raven earlier on Saturday and Envoye Special on Thursday.

Julie Harrington, chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, added: “Our thoughts are with everyone connected to the horses who suffered fatal injuries this week.

“British racing works tirelessly to improve the sport’s safety record and reduce avoidable risk. Every incident is reviewed. As a sport, we have, for years, shown great determination and commitment to improve welfare standards by taking measured scientific, evidence-based, regulatory and education-based steps.

“We respect the right of anyone to hold views about our sport, but we robustly condemn the reckless and potentially harmful actions of a handful of people in disrupting the race at a time when horses were in the parade ring.

“Those involved in British racing are rightly proud of our sport and the role it plays in providing an unparalleled quality of life for horses bred for racing. Love and respect for horses is at the heart of everything we do.

“The Grand National is, and always will be, an iconic sporting event and the actions of a small number of people will do nothing to diminish its huge and enduring international appeal.”

