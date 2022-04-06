Borders-trained racehorse to compete at Merseyside’s Grand National this weekend

Dingo Dollar, ridden by Wayne Hutchinson for Wiltshire trainer Alan King at that time, competing at Bangor in Wales in 2017 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Dingo Dollar, a 10-year-old chestnut gelding trained by Sandy Thomson at Lambden Stables, near Kelso, will be flying the flag for Scotland at Aintree on Saturday, along with Mighty Thunder.

Ryan Mania, Thomson’s son-in-law, will be in the saddle and hoping to repeat his 2013 Grand National win on Auroras Encore at 66-1 for West Yorkshire trainer Sue Smith.

Thomson is optimistic about Dingo Dollar’s prospects on Saturday, saying: “We’re really pleased with him and his preparations have gone well.

“We took him for a gallop at Kelso recently and it is all systems go for Aintree.

“He ran a great race when second in last season’s Scottish Grand National and appeared in the Grand Sefton Chase before he came to us, so we know he can handle those unique fences.”

Mighty Thunder, a nine-year-old bay gelding, is trained in Perth and Kinross by Lucinda Russell, herself a past winner at the Grand National, in 2017 with One for Arthur, owned by Ancrum’s Belinda McClung and East Lothian’s Deborah Thomson.

Russell said: “It’s just so exciting to be going back to Aintree.

“Mighty Thunder won last year’s Edinburgh National and the Scottish Grand National and he’s a sweet, intelligent horse who stays very well.

“He has a relaxed way of racing and could have a good chance if he gets into a nice rhythm and the ground isn’t too soft.”

Dingo Dollar is currently priced at 66-1, the same odds that Mania won at as a 23-year-old in his first race at the English national nine years ago, and Mighty Thunder can be backed at 40-1.

Scottish Racing chief executive Delly Innes said: “It’s very exciting to see Scotland being well represented in the world’s most renowned horse-race.

“We wish both Scottish raiders and their connections all the very best for Saturday and safe home.”