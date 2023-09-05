​Borders to host international junior hill-running event

Scotland's Freddie Carcas winning the under-20 men's race the last time the home countries hill-running junior international was held at Cademuir Hill, in 2017 (Pic: Woodentops)

​The event, at Cademuir Hill, to the south of the town, will see teams of four from Scotland, England, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales competing over 5.9km and 3.8km courses on Sunday.

Also incorporating 2023’s British and Irish junior mountain-running championships, it’s open for entries from non-international athletes on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moorfoot Runners’ Thomas Hilton has been selected for the Scottish under-20 team and Gala Harriers Kirsty Rankine and Isla Paterson will also be representing their country at U17 and U20 levels respectively.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland team manager Angela Mudge said: “We can hopefully maximise our home advantage in trying to wrestle back the City of Edinburgh Trophy, which England won on their home turf last year.

“They also pipped us the last time we hosted the race on Cademuir in 2017.

“It has helped that, thanks to local club Moorfoot Runners, we were able to hold our Scotland selection races over the same Cademuir Rollercoaster course in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The course is very spectator-friendly, with great views over the Border hills, so we hope that locals will come out in force to support our young Scottish internationalists. We want to see the Saltire being waved across Cademuir Hill, with lots of vocal support on Sunday as they battle against the best of the rest of Britain and Ireland.”

Scottish Borders Council leader Euan Jardine, a fourth-placed finisher in the event in 2000, is looking forward to seeing it return after five years away, saying: “The junior home international is a really important event in the British hill-running calendar.

“It is an event I competed in as a junior athlete and I have very fond memories of the occasion.

“It’s fantastic to have such a prestigious athletics international in the Borders and with local athletes representing their country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am sure that the organisers will deliver an event showcasing the Borders and Peebles that will live long in the memories of all those involved.”

Overall event organiser Gregor Nicholson, of Moorfoot Runners, added: “We are very fortunate to have courses on Cademuir excellent for both runners and spectators.

“My fellow race organiser Mike Pearson and I, and also Scottish Athletics, are very grateful to the council for their help and support for the event and to the landowners Cademuir Farm and the Wemyss and March Estate for allowing the event to take place.”

Sunday’s races start at 10.30am with the U17 girls’ event and conclude with one for U20 men setting off at 12.15pm.