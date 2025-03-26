Borders teenagers Archie Dalgliesh and Jack Foley run for Scotland at international cross-country championships

Archie Dalgliesh and Jack Foley at Saturday’s Schools International Athletic Board cross-country championships at Falkirk (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers under-17 Archie Dalgliesh managed a top-20 finish in a field of 30 at Saturday’s Schools International Athletic Board cross-country championships at Falkirk, helping earn Scotland a team medal.

Dalgliesh was one of two Borderers selected to represent Scotland at that event at Callendar Park following their performances at this year’s Scottish secondary schools cross-country championships at South Queensferry at the start of the month, the other being Moorfoot Runners under-15 Jack Foley.

Dalgliesh was seventh in a field of 152 in his age bracket at the Scottish championships on Wednesday, March 5, at Hopetoun House in 17:17 and Foley, running for Peebles High, was eighth out of 120 in 15:01, earning international call-ups to compete against teams from England, Wales and Ireland at the weekend.

Dalgliesh was first in international action on Saturday in the under-17 boys’ race over 6km as part of a team of eight, with the first six to finish counting.

Archie Dalgliesh, fifth from left, with the Scottish under-17 boys’ team at Saturday’s Schools International Athletic Board cross-country championships at Falkirk (Photo: Neil Renton)

He was 16 th overall and second Scot in 21:25 to help earn a bronze team medal, with his teammate Alastair Macfadyen, of St Andrews in Fife, finishing three places and 14 seconds ahead of him.

The next Scot home was Joe Smith, of Edinburgh’s Portobello High School, clocking 21:42 for 19th place, and their team’s other counters were Louie Muir, Ben Baillie and Max Derry, respectively placing 22nd in 22:03, 25th in 22:30 and 27th in 23:04. Muir was running for Glasgow’s Eastwood High School, Baillie for East Kilbride’s Duncanrig Secondary School and Derry for Glasgow’s Hutchesons’ Grammar School.

That race was won by England’s Rory Barclay-Watt, of Devon’s Exeter School, in 20:08, with teammates of his taking the other five top-six places to earn a gold medal, with silver going to Ireland.

Foley ran in the under-15 mixed relay together with Ben Upfold, Olivia Lyne and Fearne Jarrett, collectively clocking 22:34 to finish fourth and last.

Archie Dalgliesh at Saturday’s Schools International Athletic Board cross-country championships at Falkirk (Photo: Neil Renton)

That race was won by England’s Joseph Osuji, Maisie Mullett, Finlay Winship and Isla Yorke in a time of 20:41, with Ireland placing second in 21:21 and Wales third in 21:41.

England took home five of the six gold medals on offer but one stayed this side of the border, that one going to the hosts’ under-17 mixed relay team of Aaron Reid, Emily Christie, Alistair Street and Nancy Corrie.

They clocked 20:11 in that event to finish ahead of their Irish rivals on 20:22 and the Welsh on 21:06, with England disqualified for an incorrect handover.