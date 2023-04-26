News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
4 minutes ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
21 minutes ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
2 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
17 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores

Borders teenager Lili Mundell a splash hit three times over at swimming championships

Borders swimmer Lili Mundell proved to be a splash hit at the treble at Scottish Swimming’s latest national age-group championships.

By Darin Hutson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST
Swimmer Lili Mundell with her gold medals in AberdeenSwimmer Lili Mundell with her gold medals in Aberdeen
Swimmer Lili Mundell with her gold medals in Aberdeen

The Clovenfords 13-year-old, representing both Gala and Heart of Midlothian amateur swimming clubs in the 11-to-13 age group at Aberdeen Sports Village, won gold medals in the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 200m individual medley.

Lili, a pupil at Edinburgh’s Mary Erskine School, was also presented with the Sharp Trophy for best 200m individual medley swim in her age bracket, clocking 2:35.54, as well as winning a silver medal in the 200m backstroke with 2:35.80 and a bronze one in the 400m freestyle with 4:57.45.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her other winning times were 1:03.05 for the 100m freestyle and 2:17.87 over 200m.

Those times qualify her for an international meet being held in Glasgow at the end of May and the Scottish national open championships in July and she’s looking forward to competing at those events, she says.

Most Popular

That success took Lili aback a bit, admits the teenager, making it all the more welcome.

“It was a surprise,” she told us. “I knew I was ranked well in the 100m free but I thought I might not be able to improve my times.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was excited to make the final in all eight events but I was very nervous before each race. I kept my head down and kept kicking.”

Lili wasn’t the only member of the Galashiels club to bring medals back to the Borders either, with Amy Owenson picking up a bronze in the 50m breaststroke for girls of 16 with 34.26.

Related topics:BordersEdinburghGlasgow