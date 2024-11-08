Borders swimmers launch appeal for funding for training camp in Canaries

Borders Elite Swim Team members with coach Kirsty Armstrong (Photo: Borders Elite Swim Team)

Borders Elite Swim Team are hoping for gain from a training camp in Spain but first they need to find funds to pay for that prospective trip.

The 13-strong team – a partnership created in 2008 by Galashiels, Kelso and Peebles amateur swimming clubs and Live Borders, with Scottish Swimming as their governing body and Kirsty Armstrong as their performance development coach – have launched a fundraising appeal to enable them to take part in the week-long camp on Lanzarote at the end of February, organised by Sports Abroad, and they are already more than £1,300 of the way to their £2,000 target.

Donations can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/borders-elite-swim-team-athletes-reduce-costs-for-swim-camp

It would be their first camp abroad since one on Fuerteventura five years ago and Kelso coach Samantha Myerscough, also mum to BEST member Lucie Myerscough, believes another week of training sessions in the Canary Islands could prove invaluable ahead of the youngsters’ next competitive season, saying: “We are seeking support in funding an overseas training camp.

“This camp is a remarkable opportunity for our athletes to enhance their skills, prepare for national swimming competitions and represent our Borders community on a global stage.

“The squad offer a centralised training programme led by a performance development coach, topped up by home club sessions.

“In addition, there is a development squad pathway in place to engage with up-and-coming swimmers from member clubs.

“The planned swim camp in Lanzarote is a rare opportunity for our members to train intensively together in a professional environment, and in the longer 50m pools that they will be competing in upon their return to the UK. Sadly, Borders swimmers have minimal, if any, access to 50m training pools, which puts them at a competitive disadvantage compared to swimmers from many other regions.

“A large percentage of swim clubs across Scotland have camps as part of their programme and usually across all levels, not just performance squads but, unfortunately, the last camp BEST conducted was in 2019.

“Consequently, we are keen to give our swimmers this much-needed experience in early 2025, in preparation for the national-level competitions that will take place from March to July.

“Such camps also provide an opportunity to train with other swimmers from around the globe, broadening their perspectives and honing their competitive edge.

“Attending this camp would come with significant expenses, including travel, accommodation and equipment costs for individuals and coaches, so we are seeking as much support as possible to assist with covering costs.”