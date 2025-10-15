Borders swimmer Lili Mundell turns iron lady for health campaign

Borders swimmer Lili Mundell, right (Photo: Quality Meat Scotland)

​Borders swimmer Lili Mundell is proving her mettle by backing a campaign raising awareness of the importance of iron in women’s diets.

​It’s World Iron Awareness Week at the moment and new research commissioned by Quality Meat Scotland to coincide with it reveals that 45% of Scottish women are either not confident their diet provides enough iron or are unsure.

To highlight that finding, the meat promotion organisation has recruited Clovensfords 17-year-old Mundell, physical education teacher Rachel Fraser and author and nutritionist Amanda Hamilton as ambassadors.

“Swimming is all about speed and endurance,” said the Borderer.

“Without adequate iron in the body, the muscles don’t get enough oxygen, which can lead to fatigue and a lowered aerobic capacity.

“Low iron can cause a decrease in stamina, which can also indicate a slower recovery and lead to potential muscle cramps.

“This campaign is about showing that small changes to your diet can have a big impact on your energy and performance.

“Every young girl and woman should have the vitality to enjoy the things they love, whether that’s chasing a personal best time or making it through a busy training session with a smile.”

Hamilton, 50, added: “Iron plays a crucial role in energy production and daily wellbeing.

“We want to inspire women to think about what’s on their plate and how it fuels them. Small changes can make a big difference”

For further details, go to https://qmscotland.co.uk/news/running-on-empty-nearly-half-of-scottish-women-45-unlikely-to-be-getting-enough-iron-in-their-diet