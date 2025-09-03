Borders stock-car driver Lauren ​Ford a winner up in Fife

Prostock basic final winner Lauren Ford (Photo: Jim Turner)

Borderers ​Lauren Ford and Lee Logan were among the drivers in action at Fife’s Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Earlston’s Ford and Kelso’s Logan were both driving prostock basics and it was the latter who ended up on top.

Logan was runner-up in their opening heat, with Ford in sixth place, but in heat two, Ford was fourth and Logan wasn’t classified after getting tangled up with another car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their final, Ford quickly forced her way through into the lead and then capitalised as those behind diced for second. easing away to win, with Logan finishing in third place.

Berwick Formula 2 driver John Hogg was also in action, ending up as runner-up in his two heats, getting the better of Mika Miilar on both occasions.

Those roles were reversed in the final as Millar forced his way ahead of Hogg and went on to win, with the Northumbrian as runner-up.

Hogg completed a clean sweep of runner-up spots when he was again second in the night’s grand national.