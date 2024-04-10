​Borders sporting heroes Samantha Kinghorn, Richie Gray and Ryan Mania speak out at Galashiels dinner

Richie Gray, Bruce Aitchison, Ryan Mania and Samantha Kinghorn at a sports dinner on Saturday at Galashiels Volunteer Hall organised by Gala Cricket Club and the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust (Pic: Gala Cricket Club)

​That event, organised by Gala Cricket Club and the town’s Rowan Boland Memorial Trust, saw wheelchair athlete Kinghorn, Grand National winner Mania and Gray reflect on the highs and lows of their careers so far.

A series of question-and answer-sessions with Happiness is Egg-Shaped podcaster Bruce Aitchison as master of ceremonies offered an insight into their achievements to date and their hopes for the future.

Kinghorn, of Gordon, looked back over a career which has seen her become a double Paralympics medalist and latterly presenter on BBC Countryfile.

Clovenfords’ Mania reflected on his Grand National win in 2013 on Auroras Encore and also the lows of a serious injury the very next day, then retiring from the sport, before returning to horse-racing in 2019 to notch up more than 350 wins and counting.

Gray, of Galashiels, discussed how he went from being made redundant to founding his own business and the demands of being a coach with the South African national rugby team, as well as working with the superstar athletes of the National Football League.

The night also heard music from the Singing Souters, alias father-and-son duo Tommy and Darren Knox.

A raffle and auction were staged too to raise money for both the trust, set up in 2010 memory of the Galashiels youth cricketer it takes its name from following his death while playing the sport at the age of nine, and the cricket club.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: “We must thank Samantha, Ryan and Richie and Tommy and Darren Knox for giving up their time to take part in the dinner, as well as Bruce Aitchison, who was a superb MC during the whole night.