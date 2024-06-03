Borders siblings Scout and Jacob Adkin win silver medals at European Off-Road Running Championships in France

Scout and Jacob Adkin with their individual silver medals for Friday's senior uphill-only races at the European Off-Road Running Championships at Annecy in France (Photo: Kris Jones)

Borders siblings Jacob and Scout Adkins both picked up individual silver medals for uphill-only 7.6km races at the European Off-Road Running Championships in Annecy in France on Friday.

The latter also helped Great Britain secure a senior team gold on Sunday, following on from her team silver and her brother’s team gold on Friday.

Jacob Adkin said: “We seemed to bring some typical Scottish weather to Annecy, but it was awesome to be part of such a strong and successful GB and Northern Ireland team with a silver lining.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His medal-winning time was 43:55, a minute and 18 seconds behind his first-placed GB team-mate Joe Steward.

Gala Harrier Isla Paterson, far left, with Great Britain's junior women's team at the weekend's European Off-Road Running Championships in Annecy in France (Photo: Angela Mudge)

His sister added: “It was an unexpectedly tough course in those weather conditions.

“I’m delighted to win an individual medal and it’s lovely to be keeping the medal colour consistent in the family.”

Her time was 51:43, just over a minute and a half slower than German winner Nina Engelhard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Adkins’ Moorfoot Runners clubmate Thomas Hilton was sixth in his under-20 uphill-only 5.6km race, clocking 38:29 to help GB secure a team bronze on Friday.

Moorfoot Runners' Thomas Hilton, far left, with Great Britain's junior men's team at the weekend's European Off-Road Running Championships in Annecy in France (Photo: Angela Mudge)

Sunday’s 16km up-and-down races saw Scout Adkin place fourth in her race and her brother finish 15th in his to help land a team silver.

Their times were 1:23:15 and 1:14:30 respectively.

Gala Harrier Isla Paterson was also competing on Sunday, in the under-20 up-and-down race, finishing 14th in 35:29 en route to a team silver.

The four Borderers were among ten Scots in the British teams competing in the French Alps, along with Isla Hedley and Angus Wright, of Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds Running Club; Georgia Tindley, of Highland Hill Runners; Meryl Cooper, of Deeside Runners; Jonathan Downey, of Kilmarnock Harriers; and Naomi Lang, of Carnethy Hill Running Club, plus Welshman Kris Jones, a member of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.

​