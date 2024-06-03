Borders siblings Scout and Jacob Adkin win silver medals at European Off-Road Running Championships in France
The latter also helped Great Britain secure a senior team gold on Sunday, following on from her team silver and her brother’s team gold on Friday.
Jacob Adkin said: “We seemed to bring some typical Scottish weather to Annecy, but it was awesome to be part of such a strong and successful GB and Northern Ireland team with a silver lining.”
His medal-winning time was 43:55, a minute and 18 seconds behind his first-placed GB team-mate Joe Steward.
His sister added: “It was an unexpectedly tough course in those weather conditions.
“I’m delighted to win an individual medal and it’s lovely to be keeping the medal colour consistent in the family.”
Her time was 51:43, just over a minute and a half slower than German winner Nina Engelhard.
The Adkins’ Moorfoot Runners clubmate Thomas Hilton was sixth in his under-20 uphill-only 5.6km race, clocking 38:29 to help GB secure a team bronze on Friday.
Sunday’s 16km up-and-down races saw Scout Adkin place fourth in her race and her brother finish 15th in his to help land a team silver.
Their times were 1:23:15 and 1:14:30 respectively.
Gala Harrier Isla Paterson was also competing on Sunday, in the under-20 up-and-down race, finishing 14th in 35:29 en route to a team silver.
The four Borderers were among ten Scots in the British teams competing in the French Alps, along with Isla Hedley and Angus Wright, of Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds Running Club; Georgia Tindley, of Highland Hill Runners; Meryl Cooper, of Deeside Runners; Jonathan Downey, of Kilmarnock Harriers; and Naomi Lang, of Carnethy Hill Running Club, plus Welshman Kris Jones, a member of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.
