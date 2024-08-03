Borders showjumper Scott Brash wins second Olympic gold medal in France

From left, Scott Brash, Harry Charles and Ben Maher with their gold medals after the equestrian jumping team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Versailles on Friday (Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP via Getty Images)

Showjumper Scott Brash won the Borders’ first gold medal of this year’s French Olympics yesterday, August 2, at Versailles Palace, near Paris, and he’s hoping to secure another next week.

The Peebles 38-year-old and Great Britain team-mates Ben Maher and Harry Charles landed a joint winners’ medal in the equestrian team jumping final after starting competing on Thursday.

Brash’s round, on his 15-year-old horse Hello Jefferson, was the last of the three and he went into it knowing that if he went clear and picked up no more than two time penalties, he’d win his second Olympic gold medal, after one for the same event in London in 2012, and that’s exactly what he did despite twice making contact with hurdle bars but, happily, not knocking them down.

“Jefferson is a bit tense and sharp, and with the French being before us, I was quite aware there would be a lot of banging of feet and clapping of hands, so I tried to stay back to give him every opportunity to stay settled, relaxed and focused – and it worked,” said the Borderer, based in west Sussex these days, afterwards.

Scott Brash on Hello Jefferson during the jumping team final on day seven of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Versailles on Friday (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“He was absolutely incredible and jumped his heart out.

“I think you have to stay focused on your horse in that scenario.

“The lads had put me in an unbelievable position and thankfully it all paid off.

“It’s right up there. Jefferson was amazing. He coped unbelievably with the atmosphere and stayed relaxed and cool and focused on his job. It’s amazing.”

Looking ahead to next week, he said: “The pressure is back on because each time you start on zero.

“In the individual qualifier, there are about 90 people and only 30 qualify for the final, then you start on zero again, so one small mistake and you are out, but I know he is in great form, so we will be giving it our absolute best chance on Monday and Tuesday and try and win another gold."

Brash was also accompanied by Londoner Maher, 41, for his gold medal win on Hello Sanctos at Greenwich 12 years ago, along with Nick Skelton and Peter Charles, father of current team-mate Harry, making the Charleses the first father-son pairing to go for gold for Britain at the Olympics since 1948.

“Me and Ben feel a bit like the old veterans,” said former Peebles High School pupil Brash, made a Member of the British Empire in 2013 for services to equestrianism.

“Pete played a massive role, even here.

“It’s invaluable having him on our shoulder, giving advice. Having that mentor is really good for all of us.

“Harry is only 25 but he’s very experienced already.

“It’s amazing to have good riders coming up in our country and I think the future looks bright.”

The younger Charles, 25, added: “I was at Greenwich Park. I was 13 when I watched these two boys. It’s pretty cool. They are both my heroes, guys I’ve looked up to since I started riding. To be on the podium with them, my inner, younger self is freaking out a little bit.”

This year’s Olympics are Brash’s third, having ended up eighth in the individual event in Japan in 2021 after finishing fifth in that contest in London five years earlier, alongside picking up a team gold.

He’s one of four representatives of the region at Paris 2024, together with Jedburgh swimmer Lucy Hope, Selkirk hockey star Sarah Robertson and Hawick’s Lisa Thomson, a member of the British rugby sevens team that placed seventh on Tuesday.