Borders school badminton championships see singles success for Kian Morrison and Lily Naysmith

Borders Primary School Badminton Championships winners, from left, Lily and Khloe Naysmith, Chloe Aitchison, Lily Peden, Kian and Cole Morrison and Angus Barry

Chirnside Primary School pupil Morrison was one of 19 boys competing at the championships, held in Earlston High School’s games hall.

Duns Primary pupil Cole Morrison was runner-up in the boys’ singles contest and his schoolmate Sam Leather and Swinton Primary’s Angus Barry also made it to the semi-finals.

Naysmith, a pupil at Priorsford Primary in Peebles, was one of a dozen girls taking part.

Chirnside Primary’s Chloe Aitchison was runner-up in the girls’ singles, and Priorsford Primary’s Khloe Naysmith and home-educated Lily Peden were the other female semi-finalists.

Sportsmanship awards went to Coldstream Primary’s Ethan Rickard and Peden.