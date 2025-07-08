Borders running wizard Oz Barskanmay goes for gold twice over at Scottish masters athletics championships

Iskan Barskanmay, right, on the run at Saturday’s Scottish Athletics masters championships in Ayr (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Iskan Barskanmay hit the gold standard at the double at Scottish Athletics’ 2025 masters championships in Ayr on Saturday.

Barskanmay won gold medals in his over-40 masters bracket in men’s races over both 100m and 200m.

He was second overall and top of his class in 11.87 seconds in a combined 100m para and masters final, won by T47 competitor Cameron Thores, of Fife’s Pitreavie Amateur Athletic Club, in 11.62.

Clocking 24.55 seconds in a combined para and masters final over twice that distance, he ended up fifth overall as well as top in his age bracket, with victory going to Edinburgh Athletic Club over-45 Colin Brodie in 24.33.

Barskanmay’s clubmate Nina Cessford was also in over-40 masters action at Ayr’s Riverside Sports Arena on Saturday.

She placed eighth overall and fourth in her age bracket in the women’s 100m final in 14.24 and fifth all told and as third over-40 in 29.59 seconds over 200m.

Those races were won respectively by over-35 Lauren Jobson, of Northumberland’s Blyth Running Club, in 13.12 and Inverness Harriers over-40 Vicky Lyons in 28.77.

Congratulating their medallists, TLJT posted: “A huge well done to Oz Barskanmay and Nina Cessford, who were both down in Ayr competing in the Scottish masters championships at the weekend.

“There was a double gold for Oz in his 100m and 200m and a bronze for Nina in her 200m – all great results.”