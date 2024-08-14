Borders runners Thomas Hilton and Marc Wilkinson make top five at Peebles’ 2024 Cademuir Rollercoaster hill-race

Wright was overall winner, breaking the prior record by 17 seconds with a time of 24 minutes and 57 seconds, and Shaw was first female finisher, and 17th all told, in 29:17.

Though an open race, the Rollercoaster doubled up as a trial race for September’s junior home international in Ireland, leading to most of Scotland’s top under-20 and under-17 hill-runners featuring among its 67-strong field.

Wright, third last year in 26:34 for Team East Lothian Athletics Club, secured automatic selection as an under-20, along with runner-up Rowan Taylor.

Lasswade’s Taylor, last year’s winner at the Peebles race as an under-17 in 26:10, clocked 25:04 this time round.

Moorfoot Runners’ Thomas Hilton, runner-up in 2023 in 26:30, finished third despite an ankle injury in 26:34, putting him in the frame for selection for the four-man Scotland under-20 team too.

Lauderdale Limpers’ Marc Wilkinson was the next Borderer after Hilton to finish and also the first senior athlete home, clocking 26:15 for fourth place.

Gala Harriers under-20 Zico Field also made the top ten, finishing seventh in 27:16.

His clubmate Isla Paterson was 32nd overall, and fourth among the under-20 women taking part, in 32:22 and that was enough to earn her this year’s Scottish Junior Hill-Running League under-20 title and put her in line for international selection.

Fellow Gala Harriers Kirsty Rankine and Ava Richardson finished as third and fourth under-17 girls respectively, and 34th and 43rd overall, in 33:07 and 35:43, and they too will be keeping their fingers crossed for selection.

Other Borders runners to make the top 30 were Gala’s Irvine Welsh, Iain Stewart, Archie Dalgliesh, Tim Darlow and Sam Robertson, respectively 12th in 28:35, 15th in 29:06, 18th in 29:29, 20th in 30:26 and 29th in 31:56 and Moorfoot’s James Moore, Andrew Cox and Scott Lindsay, ending up 19th in 29:35, 24th in 30:59 and 30th in 31:59.

The earlier 3km junior race was won by Moorfoot’s Jack Foley in 12:30, 38 seconds ahead of Gala’s Seb Darlow, securing him 2024’s Scottish Junior Hill Running League under-15 title with a race to spare.

Gala’s Charlie Dalgliesh was third out of a field of 23 in 13:09 and Moorfoot’s Rory Pretswell and Thea Harris were respectively sixth and tenth in 13:33 and 14:27, with clubmates Isabella Moran and Torin Urie not far behind, placing 12th in 14:39 and 13th in 15:16.

Inverness Harriers under-15 Anna Meek was first female finisher, and eighth all together, in 13:50.

Moorfoot’s Emma Moran was fastest girl under 13, and 17th overall, in 16:18.

Race organiser Gregor Nicholson was delighted by the weekend’s turnout, saying: “A record total of 90 runners took part in the two races, which justified our decision to move the race to a Sunday morning from its traditional Saturday afternoon slot.”

