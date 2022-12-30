Borders runner Adam Craig now setting sights on going the distance at 2024 Olympics

Lauder runner Adam Craig in Valencia in December for its annual marathon

Craig finished this month’s Valencia Marathon in two hours 13 minutes and 58 seconds and is now intent on improving on that to boost his hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in France.

“I’d love to be able to run at the Paris Olympics,” the 27-year-old told us. “Those sorts of races are the ones that I want to be in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Athletics requires athletes to achieve specified times to be considered for Olympic selection and to make it to the French capital, Craig reckons he will need to better his debut effort over 26 miles on the Spanish east coast by about five minutes, though target times have yet to be set for 2024.

Adam Craig winning 2019's Scottish cross-country championship at Falkirk (Pic: Scottish Athletics/Bobby Gavin)

Craig remains focused on getting faster as 2023 goes on, however, and isn’t letting himself think about the Olympic Games too much just yet.

“Obviously to think about the Olympics is good to fuel the fire, but I’m also not putting everything on that just because very few people actually get to go to the Olympics and compete on that stage,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s certainly something that’s on my mind but it’s not always to the forefront.”

Craig is planning to compete in two marathons in 2023 and how he fares in those races will determine whether he’s ready for the Olympics or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Craig on the run with Lauderdale Limpers juniors in 2019

“If next year goes really well and I get another two marathons and can knock another couple of minutes off that time, then I’d probably go into 2024 thinking ‘right, let’s try and qualify for this’, but it could go really well or it could go the other way,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether they’re trying to qualify for the Olympics or just aiming to cover the distance, a runner’s first marathon is a step into the unknown, so in preparation for the Valencia Marathon – won by Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum in 2:01:53, the fastest debut ever over that distance – Craig asked peers and coaches for advice.

“Everyone that I spoke to kind of said the same thing, which is that I can give you my experience of a marathon but yours will be totally different,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone said you get to 20 miles and that’s when the race starts. I saw that 20 mile-sign and I thought ‘OK, yeah, I’m in a position now where I can switch that race head on and start looking to push on, even if it’s just a second or two per mile quicker’.”

Having got that race, held annually since 1981, under his belt, finishing 42nd out of almost 22,000 runners, Craig reckons he’s got plenty of room for improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In our build-up, me and my coach decided that we’d play it quite safe and leave a few stones to be turned over next time around, so we didn’t go away and use any kind of heat or altitude training or anything like that,” he said.

“There’s room for improvement, which is quite exciting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s often said by those running them that marathons are just as tough mentally as they are physically, the pschologigal aspect of keeping running for that long often being daunting even for seasoned athletes, and that’s something Craig agrees with now he’s got first-hand experience of going the distance.

He says he was forewarned and forearmed about the mental strength required before heading over to Spain and decided to break up the race into sections in his mind to give himself a sense of achievement along the way rather than just being faced with a distance close to that from his former home-town of Lauder to Edinburgh as a single sizeable challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even adopting that strategy, he admits he did have a wobble early on, however.

“About eight or nine kilometres in, I remember thinking ‘I’m not even a quarter of the way through this yet – there is a long way to go’,” he recalled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I definitely had dips in the race, but I had lots of little markers along the way, which helped me switch off and almost lose focus of where I was in the race or how far I had to go.”

Craig, currently racing for Team New Balance Manchester, has previously enjoyed success over shorter distances, competing for Great Britain over half-marathon and 10,000-metre distances, but is now looking to play a longer game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining that step up in distance, he told us: “I think for me it was always where I was going to end up.

“As I’ve grown up, I’ve always enjoyed the longer distances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I joined the team back in 2019, the coach at the time said ‘you’re a marathon runner’. The first time he said it, I gave him a dirty look and said ‘no chance, I’m not ready for a marathon’, but I found that I just took to the longer stuff.”

Craig has been living and training in Greater Manchester for the past three years but he is grateful for his beginnings in the sport as a junior with Lauderdale Limpers, his former home-town club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there weren’t an athletics club and the kind of commitment from the coaches and the volunteers through the juniors, I probably wouldn’t be running to this level now,” he said.

“I used to go and do the junior groups on a Tuesday night as far back as I can remember and the Borders Cross-Country series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember wearing the Limpers vest. I think I still have it, but I remember wearing that and just the camaraderie of training with other people.”