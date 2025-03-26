Borders represented by two clubs at 2025’s Scottish Athletics road relay championships at Livingston

Teviotdale Harriers’ Rory Anderson at this year’s Scottish Athletics road relay championships at Livingston on Saturday (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Gala Harriers just missed out on a top-half finish in the senior and over-40 men’s race at this year’s Scottish Athletics road relay championships, held at Livingston on Saturday.

The six-strong Galashiels team ended up 22nd out of 40 finishers at the West Lothian event, with Paul Henderson clocking 20:04, Iain Stewart 37:07, Simon Adamson 20:06, Darrell Hastie 30:56, Francis McElroy 19:22 and Gary Trewartha 35:14 for a collective time of 2:42:49.

That race was won by Renfrewshire’s Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club in 2:14:27, with Central Athletic Club second in 2:14:33 and South Lanarkshire’s Cambuslang Harriers third in 2:17:01.

Gala’s four-strong over-50 men’s team finished eighth out of 11, with James Dennison clocking 20:08, Liam Kemp 42:31, Ian Maxwell 21:05 and Bob Johnson 42:59 for a total time of 2:06:43.

That race was won by Cambuslang Harriers in 1:45:16.

Gala’s three-strong over-50 women’s team were fourth out of eight in 1:28:37, with Gillian Lunn clocking 22:28, Julia Johnstone 42:17 and Eileen Maxwell 23:52.

That race was won by East Renfrewshire’s Giffnock North Athletics Club in 1:23:08.

Teviotdale Harriers were also represented in the senior and over-40 men’s race but weren’t able to field a full team so they missed out on a placing, going down as one of 15 teams classed as failing to finish.

Their four runners of the five required were Rory Anderson, Greg Walker, Scott Watson and Andrew Gibson, respectively clocking 16:45, 33:11, 20:37 and 38:33.