Borders racehorse trainers Stuart Coltherd and Sandy Thomson among winners at Musselburgh

Borders racehorse trainers Stuart Coltherd and Sandy Thomson were among the winners at Musselburgh’s last meeting of the year today, December 18.

Deep Charm, seen here in action at Kelso in January 2022, was a winner for Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd and his jockey son Sam at Musselburgh today (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Selkirk’s Coltherd and his jockey son Sam notched up a first-place finish with 9/1 chance Deep Charm in the 2.55pm Tote.co.uk Two Turtle Doves Handicap Chase to claim its £4,225 top prize.

The nine-year-old bay gelding crossed the line a length and a half ahead of 16/1 outsider Coolkill, trained by Thomson near Kelso and ridden by his son-in-law Ryan Mania, at the end of that two-mile-seven-furlong race.

That was Deep Charm’s third win to date and second in the space of three weeks following one at Sedgefield in County Durham at the end of last month, also with Coltherd Jr riding.

“He returned to form at Sedgefield last time and I’m delighted he backed that win up this afternoon,” said Coltherd Sr afterwards.

“His jumping isn’t the best, so we thought we’d come here for these easier fences but he still wasn’t foot perfect.

“We’re going to be flat out over Christmas and we’re looking forward to running Cooper’s Cross in the big race at Haydock on Saturday.

“The way things are panning out we should have a few runners at Sedgefield on Boxing Day too.”

Thomson and Mania might have had to settle for runner-up spots to the Coltherds in the penultimate race of the day and to Cheshire trainer Donald McCain’s 8/11 favourite Got Your Back, with Brian Hughes as jockey, earlier on, with 7/2 chance Valleyview Tommy in the 12.55pm Tote.co.uk Six Geese a Laying Maiden Hurdle, but they pulled off a final flourish with 7/4 favourite Getagin, co-owned by David Armstrong and golfer Lee Westwood.

The five-year-old bay gelding, making his rules debut in the concluding Tote.co.uk A Partridge in a Pear Tree Open National Hunt Flat Race at 3.25pm, finished first by half a length to take the one-mile-seven-furlong finale’s top prize of £2,723.

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol was also among the East Lothian meeting’s winners, on Fete Champetre at 9/1 for Northumbrian trainer Rose Dobbin in the 1.55pm Tote.co.uk Four Calling Birds Novices’ Handicap Chase, earning prize money of £5,281.