Borders racehorse trainers Sandy Thomson and Stuart Coltherd wrap up 2023 with wins at Kelso

Borders racehorse trainers Sandy Thomson and Stuart Coltherd signed off on 2023 with wins on home turf at Kelso on Friday.

Sam Coltherd riding Dream Boy to victory for his trainer dad Stuart at Kelso Racecourse last Friday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

​Imaginary Dragon won the 12.45pm Slainte Mhath Handicap Hurdle’s £7,922 top prize at 9/2 for Kelso’s Thomson with his son-in-law Ryan Mania in the saddle.

The five-year-old bay gelding claimed the first win of his career by finishing the two-mile-six-furlong course over nine lengths ahead of runner-up Hashtag Boum, ridden by Henry Brooke for North Yorkshire trainer Ruth Jefferson, with Kingston Bridge third for Hawick jockey Craig Nichol and handler Ewan Whillans.

Selkirk’s Coltherd won the 3.02pm Racing TV Maiden Hurdle with Dream Boy, ridden by his son Sam, at 5/1 to take its £4,753 top prize, crossing the line over three lengths in front of 11/10 favourite Walk On Quest, trained at Kinross by Lucinda Russell and with Derek Fox riding.

Hawick jockey Craig Nichol riding Gentleman de Mai to a second-place finish for Northumbrian trainer Rose Dobbin at Kelso Racecourse last Friday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Thomson and Mania also had a runner in that two-mile race, 11/2 chance Wolfburg, but the four-year-old bay gelding had to settle for fourth place.

Victory in the day’s opening race, the 12.10pm Belhaven Brewery Novices’ Hurdle, went to evens favourite Great Pepper, ridden by Charlotte Jones for Cartmel’s James Moffatt, with Lilliesleaf trainer Jackie Stephen and Hawick jockey Jamie Hamilton’s Beat the Boum third at 25/1.

1/2 favourite Traprain Law won the 1.20pm Visit Kelso in 2024 Handicap Chase for Russell and rider Patrick Wadge, with Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Duty Calls six lengths behind, ridden by Lewis Stones.

The £8,450 top prize for finishing first in the day’s feature race, the 1.55pm Children’s Immunology Trust Supporting Children’s Hospices Across Scotland Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase went to 13/8 favourite Young Buster, with Paddy Brennan in the saddle for Gloucestershire trainer Fergal O’Brien.

Ryan Mania riding Imaginary Dragon to victory for trainer Sandy Thomson at Kelso Racecourse last Friday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Nichol was second, just over two lengths back, in that two-mile-six-furlong race on Gentleman de Mai for Northumbrian trainer Rose Dobbin and also in the following 2.28pm Every Race Live on Racing TV Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, on 11/4 favourite Ip Up for North Yorkshire’s Jedd O’Keeffe.

The 2.28pm race, over two miles and two furlongs, was won by Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn on Atlantic Dancer at 9/1 for Fife’s Nick Alexander, with the Coltherds’ Similar Story third at 10/3.

The last race of the meeting, billed as a festive fling, was the 3.32pm Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase and it was won by Nick Orpwood on Rath An Iuir at 5/1 for Dobbin, with Callum Pritchard second, just over four lengths behind, on Just Don’t Know for Denholm’s Paul Robson.

Kelso’s first meeting of 2024 is on Sunday, January 14. Tickets cost from £10 in advance and £21 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/