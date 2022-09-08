Borders racehorse trainers holding open days as part of national event

Lilliesleaf racehorse trainer Jackie Stephen with Sputnik, left, and Lock Down Luke (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Jackie Stephen is welcoming visitors to her stables at Lilliesleaf on Saturday, September 10, and Kelso’s Sandy Thomson and Oxnam partnership Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford will be following suit next Wednesday, September 14.

Next Wednesday will also see Kelso Racecourse holding its first meeting of the new season, kicking off a series of celebrations to mark its 200th anniversary.

Stephen said: “Here in the Borders, we are so excited to get back to racing at Kelso, and the bicentenary will be such a great celebration of Scottish racing.

“Our open day this Saturday as part of National Racehorse Week is a chance for the public to see the day-to-day action of a racing yard, meet the racehorses and find out what goes into getting them ready for a raceday like the one at Kelso.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors to go behind the scenes and see the care and dedication that goes into looking after our horses.”

Thomson said: “Horses have always been a big part of life at Lambden and I’m the third generation to train from the stable.

“We are lucky to have a variety of facilities here on the farm at Lambden which keep the horses fresh and happy and this undoubtedly helps lengthen their racing careers and rejuvenates older horses.

“One of the things people always notice when they come to our yard is how relaxed the horses all are.

“We look forward to welcoming you to Lambden.”

Graham added: “At Stripend, we are small dedicated team putting the horse first all the time.

“We have fantastic riding facilities. It is all about making the horses as comfortable and healthy as we can.

“We treat each horse as an individual, tailoring their care specifically to them.

“We have a vibrant yard with lots going on and plenty to keep the horses interested.”

Entry is free but visitors are asked to register online at https://nationalracehorseweek.uk/