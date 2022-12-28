Borders racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson on track at Kelso five times over

Ryan Mania on Cedar Hill at a previous meeting at Kelso (Photo: Kelso Races)

Thomson’s Lambden stables, midway between Kelso and Greenlaw, are set to be represented in all but two of the seven races being staged at his home-town track tomorrow, December 29.

Four of the five horses he’s planning to take on the seven-mile trip to the course are lined up to be ridden by his son-in-law Ryan Mania and the other by Zac Baker.

His first entry of the day is Donna’s Delight in its opener at 11.53am, an Amateur Jockeys’ Association handicap chase over three miles and two furlongs, with Baker in the saddle.

The other ten horses vying for that race’s £4,414 top prize include Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans’ Hold the Note, with Alice Stevens riding. The eight-year-old bay gelding, a winner at Kelso at the start of this month with Sean Quinlan as jockey, is likely to be sent off as favourite, being available at 3/1 today.

Thomson’s got Deluxe Range lined up for the next race, the 12.28pm Watch the Replay at Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old bay gelding is one of five Borders-trained horses vying for that race’s £7,788 top prize. The others are Enemy Coast Ahead, trained at Lindean by Katie Scott and with Thomas Reilly riding; Whillans’ Leostar, with Dylan Johnston as jockey; his uncle Donald Whillans’ Hawick yard’s Nights in Venice, to be ridden by Danny McMenamin; and Yetholm trainer Sandy Forster’s Joanna Walton-ridden Lissen to the Lady.

Thomson’s entry for race number three, the £15,000 Visit Kelso in 2023 Handicap Chase at 1.03pm, is Cedar Hill, a four-time winner at Kelso and also victorious at Musselburgh in February of this year.

The eight-year-old brown gelding’s Kelso wins to date, all with Mania in the saddle, were in March and December last year and October and November 2020.

His opposition is likely to include Ewan Whillans’ Corrieben Reiver, with Craig Nichol riding, and Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd’s Wheelbahri, with Ross Chapman as jockey.

Following a breathing operation, Thomson’s Donna’s Double is one of 11 contenders declared for the £16,000 Children’s Immunology Trust Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase over two miles and six furlongs at 1.38pm.

Berkshire trainer Warren Greatrex’s Bill Baxter, 4/1 today, is likely to be favourite for that one.

Other prospective runners include Brayhill, trained near Langholm by James Ewart and with McMenamin as jockey, and Ned Tanner, trained in Fife by Nick Alexander and with Connor O’Farrell in the saddle.

Alexander said: “He didn’t like the ditch on his debut over fences at Kelso in November but he did the job nicely back there just before Christmas.

“It’s over a little shorter and he’s a pound higher but it should be fine. Hopefully he will go close again and I’m expecting a big run.”

Carcaci Castle is Thomson’s entry for the 2.48pm Subscribe to Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle as he and Mania look to follow up their Boxing Day victory at Newcastle with Blue Baloo, and that race is also set to be contested by Donald Whillans’ Gie it Laldy and Cowboy Cooper, Ewan Willans’ Syltezar and Forster’s Pipers Cross.

The Borders is represented by Forster and Donald Whillans in the 2.13pm SPG Fire and Security Novices’ Hurdle, with Gypsey’s Secret and Ellistrin Star respectively.

Coltherd has Arcandy, with Derek Fox as jockey, pencilled in for the concluding Every Race Live on Racing TV Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at 3.20pm and the six-year-old bay mare is likely to be up against Millarville, trained near Camptown by Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford and with Edward Austin riding.