Borders racehorse trainer Katie Scott hoping to go fourth with Colinton at Musselburgh

Lindean racehorse trainer Katie Scott with Colinton, one of today's runners at Musselburgh (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The four-year-old bay gelding has won three of his four starts since arriving at Scott’s yard at Lindean, near Selkirk, in the autumn, most recently at Catterick in North Yorkshire a week ago yesterday, and is shouldering a 5lb penalty in the Weatherbys Global Stallions App Handicap over a mile and four furlongs at the East Lothian course.

Hawick jockey Jason Hart will be in the saddle again and hoping to get Colinton first past the post for the 4pm race’s £7,776 top prize.

Scott said: “He travelled a bit free but was given a great ride by Jason and is a happy and much-loved little horse.

“It was a fantastic day at Catterick as it was his first win on turf.”

Hart has been in the saddle for all three of Colinton’s wins for Scott to date, at Catterick last week and at Newcastle in February and March.