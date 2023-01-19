Kelso Racecourse and Scottish Racing chairman Mark Hunter (Pic: John Grossick)

Hunter, a director of Scottish Racing since 2018, takes over from Ian Good in the chair of the organisation tasked with promoting the sport and the five racecourses this side of the border – Ayr, Hamilton Park, Musselburgh and Perth, as well as Kelso.

The 71-year-old, of Chatton in Northumberland, said: “I’m delighted to be taking up the position of chairman of Scottish Racing, following on from the strong leadership of Sir Ian, and I am looking forward to being able to serve the country’s five racecourses on a national level.”

Hunter, a real estate investment manager, has been a director at Kelso since 2016.

Sir Ian, 79, also chairman of South Lanarkshire’s Hamilton Park course, will remain with Scottish Racing as a board member.

Scottish Racing’s chief executive, Delly Innes, added: “Scottish Racing was incredibly fortunate to have Sir Ian Good as chairman for over 20 years, having first established the body in 2000 to represent the five racecourses in Scotland.