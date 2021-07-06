Borders players Hannah Miller and Charlie Jack set for some Six Nations-style hockey
Two of the Borders’ most talented young hockey players are set for European action this weekend, after having previous hopes dashed.
Fjordhus Reivers player Hannah Miller, of Galashiels, and Charlie Jack, Fjordhus Reviers youth coach, who plays with Inverleith Club from Ancrum, are ready for ‘pitch minutes’ after the disappointment of Scotland’s withdrawal from the under 19 EuroHockey ‘A’ Division being held in Valencia this month.
Charlie and Hannah were initially selected to play with their respective u18 age groups in the u18 EuroHockey A Division in Russia 2020 but, unfortunately, these were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Both players returned to training with their national squads on a regular weekly basis in May and have since been advised they will play in a round robin U19 tournament, being played over three weekends in July.
It will take a similar format to the rugby Six Nations championship, with the key difference that both genders will play two matches against the opposition over the match weekend. Male and female matches will also be played back-to-back at the same venue on each match day.
Scotland open their programme with home fixtures against England at Peffermill this weekend.
On Saturday, Scotland U19 girls will play England at 1pm before Scotland U19 boys take on England at 3pm. Then, on Sunday, Scotland U19 girls play England at 10.30am, followed by Scotland U19 boys versus England at 12.30pm. Borders hockey stalwart – and Charlie’s mum – Janet Jack said: ”This has been a long time coming for this pair.”