Borders players Hannah Miller and Charlie Jack set for some Six Nations-style hockey

Hannah Miller and Charlie Jack

Fjordhus Reivers player Hannah Miller, of Galashiels, and Charlie Jack, Fjordhus Reviers youth coach, who plays with Inverleith Club from Ancrum, are ready for ‘pitch minutes’ after the disappointment of Scotland’s withdrawal from the under 19 EuroHockey ‘A’ Division being held in Valencia this month.

Charlie and Hannah were initially selected to play with their respective u18 age groups in the u18 EuroHockey A Division in Russia 2020 but, unfortunately, these were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both players returned to training with their national squads on a regular weekly basis in May and have since been advised they will play in a round robin U19 tournament, being played over three weekends in July.

It will take a similar format to the rugby Six Nations championship, with the key difference that both genders will play two matches against the opposition over the match weekend. Male and female matches will also be played back-to-back at the same venue on each match day.

Scotland open their programme with home fixtures against England at Peffermill this weekend.