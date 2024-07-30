Borders para-athletics ace Samantha Kinghorn to star at showpiece
Ex-Earlston High School pupil Kinghorn, 28, of Gordon, is one of 23 athletes selected to compete for GB at the showpiece in Paris, from August 28 to September 8.
She claimed her first Paralympic medals with bronze in the T53 100m and silver in the 400m at Tokyo 2020, at a competition delayed until 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
Kinghorn recently warmed up for the Paralympics in wonderful style by convincingly winning the 800m women’s wheelchair race at the Diamond League meeting in London on Saturday, July 20.
After finishing in 1:43.24 to end 3.3 seconds clear of runner-up Léa Bayekula of Belgium, Kinghorn told scottishathletics: “I overtook Mel (Woods) who tucked in behind and then I tried to relax on the second lap and hold on to it.”
