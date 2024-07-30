Borders para-athletics ace Samantha Kinghorn to star at showpiece

Kinghorn wins women's 100m T53 at 2023 world championships in Paris (Pic Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Borders para-athletics ace Samantha Kinghorn has been picked in the Great Britain squad for this summer’s Paralympics in Paris, where she will contest the T53 100m, 400m and 800m.

Ex-Earlston High School pupil Kinghorn, 28, of Gordon, is one of 23 athletes selected to compete for GB at the showpiece in Paris, from August 28 to September 8.

She claimed her first Paralympic medals with bronze in the T53 100m and silver in the 400m at Tokyo 2020, at a competition delayed until 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Kinghorn recently warmed up for the Paralympics in wonderful style by convincingly winning the 800m women’s wheelchair race at the Diamond League meeting in London on Saturday, July 20.