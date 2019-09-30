Borders netball players shoot for Scottish title

Netball Scotland’s annual competition for U15s began on Saturday at The Emirates in Glasgow.

The local squad was set for a long day, with eight matches to be played, resulting in six wins, one draw and one loss.

“This is an amazing result for our young team on their first district day,” said the Borders squad’s Andrea Mitchell. “The girls displayed impressive netball skills with good communication and team work throughout the day.”

Matches were against Dumfries and Galloway A, Ayrshire B, Ayrshire A, South Lanarkshire B, South Lanarkshire A, Edinburgh B, Edinburgh A, and Dumfries and Galloway B.

The team (pictured) included Georgia Harburn (captain), Lillia Russell-Wood, Hannah Sorrell, Mya Davidson (vice-captain), Natalie Beatton, Stella Davidson, Jena Bruce, Carla Latto (vice-captain), Jess Colledge and Annie Newton.