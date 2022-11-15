Borders judo aces land record medal haul at Scottish National Championships

Sportif's Maia Thomson on gold medal podium

Sportif competitors brought in a record 17 golds, nine silvers and 25 bronzes to surpass their 2021 haul of 10 golds, 11 silvers and 11 bronzes at the same competition.

A club spokesman told The Southern Reporter: “This is an amazing achievement. The commitment, hard work and positive attitude shown by players, parents and coaches in all Sportif clubs has been outstanding and the results at the national championships speak for themselves.

“There were many outstanding performances at the event with special mention to Maia Thomson from Melrose, who is an Earlston High student. At 14 years of age, she won gold in her own age band (under-16s) and then also took a gold medal in the seniors event.”

Imogen McRitichie also finished top of the pile for Sportif

Some of the medallists from the Borders are listed below:

Maia Thomson, Earlston High, gold medallist and Scottish champion in under-16s and seniors event;

Imogen McRitichie, Earlston High, gold medallist and Scottish champion;

Elise Peebles, Peebles High, gold medallist and Scottish champion;

Elise Peebles and Nell Ketteridge took gold and silver respectively

Toru Keen, Peebles High, gold medallist and Scottish champion;

Nell Ketteridge, Earlston High, silver medallist;

Lewis Brown, Earlston High, bronze medallist;

Luke Thomson, Earlston High, bronze medallist;

Jacob Johnston, Stow Primary, bronze medallist.

In further good news for the club, Luke Thomson from Sportif, an Earlston High School pupil, flew out to Canada to participate in the Junior and Senior Toronto Open in Canada, winning bronze in the senior division, a great international result for the youngster.

Sportif is now looking forward to the Junior and Senior British Championships in Sheffield in December with club members hoping to return with medal success to finish the 2022 season.

