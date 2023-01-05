Borders jockey Ryan Mania ‘emotional’ after racking up nine wins in a row
Borders jockey Ryan Mania followed up a hat-trick of victories at Musselburgh on Sunday with two in a row at Ayr on Monday, riding Donna’s Double and Storm Nelson, and then another back at the East Lothian course on Tuesday on Massini Man to notch up a nine-race winning streak.
All three of the Galashiels-born 33-year-old’s winners on Monday and Tuesday are trained at his father-in-law Sandy Thomson’s Lambden stables, near Kelso.
Donna’s Double, a seven-year-old bay gelding sent off at 10/3, was one of only three out of six runners to finish the two-mile-and-four-furlong Karaoke at the Golf Inn Novices’ Handicap Chase at 2.15pm, crossing the line over three lengths ahead of High Moon, trained by Rebecca Menzies in County Durham and ridden by Nathan Moscrop, to claim its £4,753 top prize.
The 2013 Merseyside Grand National winner, on Auroras Encore for West Yorkshire trainer Sue Smith, claimed his next win half an hour later in the Gold Inn Prestwick Handicap Hurdle. 6/5 favourite Storm Nelson beat three other runners to win that three-mile race’s £10,562 top prize, finishing six lengths clear of Wakool, trained in Fife by Nick Alexander and with Conor O’Farrell as jockey.
That was the ten-year-old bay gelding’s second win on the bounce, the last, also with Mania in the saddle, having been in Carlisle at the end of November.
On Sunday, the 2013 Merseyside Grand National winner rode 13/8 favourite Bringbackmemories, a four-year-old bay gelding, to victory for Irish trainer John McConnell in the day’s opener, the 12.25pm Fitzdares First Foot Juvenile Hurdle.
Mania then pulled off a 25/1 upset with Large Action for North Yorkshire’s Roger Fell in the 2.10pm Fitzdares New Year’s Day Novices’ Handicap Chase, the seven-year-old bay gelding finishing 13 lengths clear of runner-up Dr Shirocco, trained at Yetholm by Sandy Forster and ridden by Patrick Wadge.
He notched up his hat-trick with 2/1 favourite Benson in the concluding 3.20pm Fitzdares Hair of the Dog Handicap Hurdle for Thomson, taking its £10,562 top prize.
Mania’s £5,281 prize-winning victory on ten-year-old bay gelding Massini Man at Musselburgh on Tuesday, also for Thomson, in the 1.45pm Fitzdares Handicap Chase at 11/4 was his ninth successful completed ride in a row.
That winning streak, the longest of his riding career, was brought to a halt, however, by an 11th-placed finish for Better Be Definite, trained at Camptown by Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford, in the last race of the day, the 3.15pm Fitzdares Open Natioanl Hunt Flat Race
Reflecting on that run of victories, Mania, back in the saddle since 2019 after retiring five years earlier due to weight issues, said: “It’s a little bit emotional because it’s been a great festive period for me and for Sandy, who I predominantly ride for.
“It’s just great to have some winners and great that the horses are running well.
“The stable has been in great form and it has been down to terrific teamwork from everyone back home.”
Mania’s six wins to start off 2023 were preceded by three at the end of 2022, all for Thomson – with Carcaci Castle at 7/4 at Kelso last Thursday, War Soldier at 2/1 Haydock in Merseyside the day after and Bak Rocky at 5/1 at Uttoxeter in Staffordshire on Saturday.
Mania and Thomson weren’t the Borders’ only success stories at Ayr on Monday as Hawick jockey Craig Nichol guided 9/2 second favourite So Many Roads, a six-year-old bay gelding trained in his home-town by Donald Whillans, to success in the 1.15pm Mills Milk Handicap Hurdle to take its £4,225 top prize.
Mania is due to return to action at the weekend at Newcastle.