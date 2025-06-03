Borders hosts round three of 2025 Scottish hill-running championship

By Darin Hutson
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:19 BST
Iain Stewart at Sunday’s hill-race at Kirk Yetholm (Photo: Mark Rutherford)Iain Stewart at Sunday’s hill-race at Kirk Yetholm (Photo: Mark Rutherford)
Iain Stewart at Sunday’s hill-race at Kirk Yetholm (Photo: Mark Rutherford)
Kirk Yetholm hosted round three of this year’s Scottish Hill-Runners Championship on Sunday and it was also Scottish Athletics’ senior hill championship race for 2025.

Sasha Chepelin, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Running Club, was first to complete the near-13km course in 1:02:52.

Highland Hill-Runners’ Philip Vokes was second in 1:03:34 and Angus Wright, of Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds Running Club, third in 1:04:03.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Catriona MacDonald, of Glasgow’s Bellahouston Road-Runners, was first female finisher and 26th overall in 1:15:08.

Andrew Cox at Sunday’s hill-race at Kirk Yetholm (Photo: Mark Rutherford)Andrew Cox at Sunday’s hill-race at Kirk Yetholm (Photo: Mark Rutherford)
Andrew Cox at Sunday’s hill-race at Kirk Yetholm (Photo: Mark Rutherford)

Gala Harriers over-40s Iain Stewart and Andrew Cox were among the Borderers competing, respectively placing 36th in 1:17:27 and 40th in 1:18:21.

Teviotdale Harriers over-60 Keith Murray also made the top 100 of a field of 156, finishing 94th in 1:31:27, and Lauderdale Limpers over-40 Naomi Dijkman just missed out, getting home 102nd in 1:33:51.

Following them home were Gala over-65 James Purves, 135th in 1:50:40, and Teviotdale over-55 Paul Lockie, 150th in 2:07:34.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday’s Borders race followed round two at Stuc a’ Chroin, near Callander, in May and April’s opening round at Screel Hill in Dumfries and Galloway, with three more races to go – at Glenshee, near Ballater, in August, Ben Nevis in September and Morven in Aberdeenshire in October.

Related topics:BordersEdinburghBorderers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice