Borders hosts round three of 2025 Scottish hill-running championship

Iain Stewart at Sunday’s hill-race at Kirk Yetholm (Photo: Mark Rutherford)

Kirk Yetholm hosted round three of this year’s Scottish Hill-Runners Championship on Sunday and it was also Scottish Athletics’ senior hill championship race for 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sasha Chepelin, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Running Club, was first to complete the near-13km course in 1:02:52.

Highland Hill-Runners’ Philip Vokes was second in 1:03:34 and Angus Wright, of Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds Running Club, third in 1:04:03.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catriona MacDonald, of Glasgow’s Bellahouston Road-Runners, was first female finisher and 26th overall in 1:15:08.

Andrew Cox at Sunday’s hill-race at Kirk Yetholm (Photo: Mark Rutherford)

Gala Harriers over-40s Iain Stewart and Andrew Cox were among the Borderers competing, respectively placing 36th in 1:17:27 and 40th in 1:18:21.

Teviotdale Harriers over-60 Keith Murray also made the top 100 of a field of 156, finishing 94th in 1:31:27, and Lauderdale Limpers over-40 Naomi Dijkman just missed out, getting home 102nd in 1:33:51.

Following them home were Gala over-65 James Purves, 135th in 1:50:40, and Teviotdale over-55 Paul Lockie, 150th in 2:07:34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s Borders race followed round two at Stuc a’ Chroin, near Callander, in May and April’s opening round at Screel Hill in Dumfries and Galloway, with three more races to go – at Glenshee, near Ballater, in August, Ben Nevis in September and Morven in Aberdeenshire in October.