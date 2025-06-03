Borders hosts round three of 2025 Scottish hill-running championship
Sasha Chepelin, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Running Club, was first to complete the near-13km course in 1:02:52.
Highland Hill-Runners’ Philip Vokes was second in 1:03:34 and Angus Wright, of Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds Running Club, third in 1:04:03.
Catriona MacDonald, of Glasgow’s Bellahouston Road-Runners, was first female finisher and 26th overall in 1:15:08.
Gala Harriers over-40s Iain Stewart and Andrew Cox were among the Borderers competing, respectively placing 36th in 1:17:27 and 40th in 1:18:21.
Teviotdale Harriers over-60 Keith Murray also made the top 100 of a field of 156, finishing 94th in 1:31:27, and Lauderdale Limpers over-40 Naomi Dijkman just missed out, getting home 102nd in 1:33:51.
Following them home were Gala over-65 James Purves, 135th in 1:50:40, and Teviotdale over-55 Paul Lockie, 150th in 2:07:34.
Sunday’s Borders race followed round two at Stuc a’ Chroin, near Callander, in May and April’s opening round at Screel Hill in Dumfries and Galloway, with three more races to go – at Glenshee, near Ballater, in August, Ben Nevis in September and Morven in Aberdeenshire in October.
