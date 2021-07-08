Borders hosts great 'feets' of golfing skill

South of Scotland champion at Duns, Ali Dick, left, is presented with his international footgolf top by Scotland captain Joe McCourt.

The winner at Duns Golf club was Ali Dick, with a quite remarkable score of -20.

It was his second win of the season after the national matchplay championships title, and he also qualified for the Scotland national team for the Home Nations Cup in Kilkenny in Ireland in March 2022.

A spokesman for the FootGolf Association of Scotland said: “We attended Duns for the second year running. It’s one of our favourite courses on our tour, which is testament to the course because we play on some really nice

David Quigley

courses in Scotland.

“It was a great event, attended by over 60 footgolfers fighting it out over 36 holes.

“We love coming to Duns. The members of the golf club are very accommodating and the locals are lovely too.

"We will be planning our 2022 schedule in the coming months and Duns will be one of our first requests we send to come back. We really do love it here.” Event results from Berwickshire:

Senior player Brian McMahon

Men’s / Overall – 1 Ali Dick -20, 2 Keiran Innes -17, 3 Matt Morgan -17.

Women – 1 Claire Williams -2, 2 Carolyn Kent -1.

Juniors – 1 Sam McGoldrick -13, 2 Ben Cleary -3, 3 Ryan Boyce -1.

Over-45s – 1 Colin Murray -11, 2 Gavin Howe -7, 3 Donny McKenzie -6.

Joe McCourt

Better Ball Pairs – 1 Ali DIck / Callum Haig -26, 2 Thomas Innes / Keiran Innes -25, 3 Irvine Small / Geo Stewart -25.

Steven Cameron