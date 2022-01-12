Borders hockey squad promoted after undefeated league campaign

*

With uncertainty over the continuation of the national indoor league because of Covid and indoor gatherings, Scottish Hockey decided to curtail the Scottish women’s third division after completion of the first round of games.

Although the Fjordhus ladies were disappointed not to continue with their match-winning form, they were delighted to finish the first half of the season unbeaten and, therefore, earn promotion to division two.

A small and determined group of players attended all five games and, with only eight players, performed with real composure and confidence. All games were played on Sundays throughout December at Bells Sports Centre, Perth, and were highly competitive.

Charlie Jack, coach of Fjordhus Reivers’ indoor team, was delighted with how the women played, sticking to their tactics and coming out winners in their matches against Glasgow University by 6-2, Watsonians Hockey Club 2s 5-0, Scottish Thistles Masters 3-1, Falkirk and Linlithgow 4-1, and Perthshire Hockey club 3-2.

The Fjordhus team scored 22 goals in total and conceded only six, leaving them with a maximum 15 points ahead of Glasgow University, who finished second with 12 points.